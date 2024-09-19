Liberia: Lerc Nominee Pledges Stable, Affordable Electricity for Liberia

Monrovia — The Commissioner-designate of the Liberia Electricity Regulatory Commission (LERC), Mr. Claude Katta, has vowed to ensure an adequate, safe, and stable electricity supply across Liberia throughout both the rainy and dry seasons, if confirmed by the Liberian Senate.

Presenting his vision during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Committee on Hydrocarbon, Energy, and Environment on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, Mr. Katta highlighted his extensive experience in policy, administration, and financial decision-making. He promised to work collaboratively with fellow commissioners to strengthen the viability of the LERC, as outlined in its five-year strategic plan, and to foster a more effective regulatory environment for the country's energy sector.

Katta emphasized his administration's commitment to driving economic growth in the energy sector by offering incentives and ensuring robust consumer protection. "I will work with my fellow commissioners to implement and provide strategic leadership, upholding the entity's core values, including consistency," he stated. Katta stressed that the LERC under his leadership would maintain uniformity, predictability, and coherence in its operations.

In addition, Katta committed to promoting accountability, fairness, and consistency in the commission's work while embracing innovation. "We will commit to embracing positive change and fostering enhanced creativity and innovation," he said.

He assured the Senate that his leadership would prioritize transparency and excellence, working towards efficiency and effectiveness to meet the needs of stakeholders. Katta further promised to create an investment-friendly environment to expand Liberia's energy sector, transforming it from a focus on residential electrification to one that includes factories and concessions.

"Currently, we regulate five companies: LEC, Totota Electrical Cooperative (TEC), Jungle Electric Power (JEP), LibEnergy, and Energy City," he noted. Katta stressed the importance of collaboration with the Ministry of Mines and Energy and other stakeholders to develop a more investor-driven energy policy.

Citing technical engineers from the LERC, Katta underscored the need for an energy output of around 500 Megawatts for Liberia to become self-sufficient. "If nothing is done in the foreseeable future, then we, as regulators, and other stakeholders would have failed in our principal objective: to ensure electricity is available and affordable for our citizens," he cautioned.

If confirmed, Katta pledged to work with his fellow commissioners and other stakeholders to attract investors and address the country's persistent electricity shortages, particularly during the dry season.