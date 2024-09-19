Nigeria: Ongoing Devt Between NNPC, Dangote Refinery Fraudulent - NLC

Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Wednesday, described the ongoing development between the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited, NNPCL, and Dangote refinery as fraudulent.

President of NLC, Mr Joe Ajaero, attributed government's policy somersault to the current price war between NNPC and the refinery.

Ajearo, while speaking to newsmen at the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 2 in Lagos, insisted that in a deregulated economy, there ought to be choice and competition.

The NLC President also lamented government's failure to repair local refineries as promised, adding that what Nigerians witnessed in the last two weeks was a deliberate attempt to frustrate Dangote.

Calling on Nigerians to speak up as government was trying to dictate to the private sector how much it should sell its product, he said: "The basis for regulating what Dangote should sell or dictating prices for the private sector is fraudulent. For a product produced here, he didn't import with dollars, there was no landing cost and they wanted him to sell it at the same cost of what they are bringing from abroad. That is fraudulent and unacceptable."

On the implementation of the N70,000 minimum wage by government, Ajaero said there was no cause for alarm as it would be implemented according to the agreement reached on April 18, 2024.

He said the consequential adjustment committee was currently working towards implementation, adding that government would pay the new minimum wage as the National Assembly had passed the bill.