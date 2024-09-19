Nigeria: IGP Orders Redeployment of Commissioners of Police in FCT, Rivers, Delta States

19 September 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Kingsley Omonobi

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered the immediate redeployment of Commissioners of Police in the Federal Capital Territory, Rivers State, and Delta State.

This strategic move aims to enhance the efficiency of the Police Force and ensure effective policing.

According to the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Kayode Egbetokun, the redeployment includes the following changes: CP Olatunji Disu will now head the FCT Command, replacing CP Peter Opara, who will take over as the new CP of Delta State. Meanwhile, CP Abaniwonda Olufemi will assume leadership of Rivers State Command.

In addition to these changes, the Inspector-General of Police has deployed four new Commissioners of Police to Abia, Lagos, Ebonyi, and Akwa-Ibom State Commands. The new appointees include:

- Abia State Command: CP Danladi Nda

- Lagos State Command: CP Olanrewaju Ishola Olawale

- Ebonyi State Command: CP Anthonia Adaku Uche-Anya

- Akwa-Ibom State Command: CP Festus Eribo

These deployments reflect the IGP's mission to reposition the Police Force, maximize human resources, and enhance security across the country.

IGP Egbetokun has charged the new Commissioners of Police to demonstrate diligence in their duties and develop innovative strategies to address security challenges in their respective areas. He also encouraged them to support the ongoing police reform plans, which will contribute to the progress of the Nigeria Police Force and the nation's growth.

This move is reminiscent of previous redeployments, such as the 2023 election duty redeployment of senior police officers, including AIG Abutu Yaro and CP Okon Effiong. The Nigeria Police Force remains committed to ensuring effective policing and maintaining public safety.

