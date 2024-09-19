Nigeria: Flood - Relocate to Safer Grounds Now, Kwara Tells Residents

The Kwara State Government has called on residents living in flood prone areas to relocate to safer places and advocates the dredging of the River Niger to permanently solve the incessant flood problem.

The Commissioner for Communication, Bola Olukuju, in a statement, said that residents should take the flood alerts seriously.

He said, "The various government agencies and traditional institutions have also conducted several public enlightenment and precautionary measures on flooding and how to mitigate its impacts in areas that are prone to it.

"More of such programmes are still ongoing, including through radio stations and community leaders.

"In riverine communities like Patigi, Edu and elsewhere, our royal fathers have continued to engage people in areas that are prone to flooding to relocate to places long allocated for the purpose.

"We appeal to our people to follow this important advisory as the government does its part of supporting them in various ways.

"The government will continue to lend its voice to calls for the dredging of the River Niger, which is the permanent solution to the perennial flooding in that axis."