West Africa: Acis Nigeria to Optimise Allergy Care At First World Allergy Training School in West Africa

The Allergy & Clinical Immunology Society (ACIS) of Nigeria in association with Emerging Societies Program (ESP) is set to optimise allergy care at the first ever

World Allergy Training School (WATS) in West Africa sub-region.

WATS, which will berth in Lagos, Nigeria, on September 19 and 20, at Marriot Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, is a joint program of Allergy and Clinical Immunology Society, World Allergy Organisation and American College of Allergy Asthma and Immunology.

According to Chairperson ACIS, Dr. Olatunde Odusote, a consultant paediatrician, allergologist and dermatologist, who is passionate about allergy awareness

and optimal care for patients, the training school will change the landscape of allergy services in West African sub-region.

This is coming on the heels of the first ever Allergy Congress held in Lagos last year by ACIS Nigeria, where over 50 participants delved into "Current Trends in Allergy Diagnosis and Management".

With speakers from Ghana, United States of America, Kenya, including Nigeria, over 60 medical practitioners of different disciplines and policy makers

are expected for the training.

With the Allergy and Clinical Immunology Society (Nigeria) achieving a full membership status of World Allergy Organisation about seven months ago, Odusote, who is also Founder and Clinical Team Lead, Asthma and Allergy Clinics, Lagos, opined that the journey to improve outcomes for Allergic conditions in our setting continues.

Stressing that caring for allergy in Nigeria is depressing given the lack of access to care, Odusote, who is the lead visioner of ACIS said the training will empower communities and healthcare professionals in the care of allergies.

According to him, he has been chasing the allergic match and now it's time to start to give back to "society to empower health care professionals and also empower the community so that, frankly, take care of allergy issues.

"Our society is in the forefront trying to create awareness, advocacy, and to empower health care professionals".

With a daughter battling with such allergies, Odusote said they had reprieve with GSK drugs until the company left Nigeria, which he said has returned Nigeria to square one, a gap they hope to fix.

While lamenting that access to such drugs are not easy and in cases where they are, it's expensive, he said the next level for them is to start an institute where they can can offer basic training for personnel that can care for allergies at the power care level.

Earlier, Dr. James Tracy, President-elect, American College of Allergy Asthma and Immunology, said while the practice of allergy is not getting the attention it deserves in some parts of the globe, he noted that the understanding of the science and now ability to communicate about allergy has broadened. I think, there's great there's great hope.

He said: "The immunology side, which is which is a big part of it also, is really the cornerstone of understanding all of human disease. Therefore, I think that by having meetings such as this, we get a chance both to learn from each other, but also to expand what we know, to make the world, a better place."

Also speaking, Dr. Tosin Ammond, a consultant paediatrician with interest in allergies, asthma and immunology, said allergies as a disease condition, is increasing by the day, in terms of burden, costs and implications on our younger population even as they grow on to, adulthood.

Stressing that we don't talk about it enough, she said coming into the space of allergies, she has been empowered and is looking forward to empower others with the same knowledge and ability to help the population in need.

Also speaking, Dr. Babayemi Osinaike, a member of ACIS Nigeria and the anchor of the press briefing, said the training will give a lot of exposure to the basics and the fundamentals of allergic conditions and also delve into Immunology by helping to connect the dots.

The facilitators at WATS includes Tracy, the President-elect of the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology who has served the ACAAl as well as the AAAAl for over 25 years and whose cutting edge efforts, working with CMS and AMA with the development Alternative Payment Models for asthma have been at the forefront of healthcare reform.

Dr. O'Connor, a faculty member, is a board certified Allergist and Immunologist who has published various research articles and is currently involved in clinical research o asthma, allergic rhinitis, immune deficiency and novel treatment for atopic diseases.

From Kenya is Dr. Elizabeth Kiragu, a Paediatric Allergy Specialist and current Chair of the Allergy Society of Kenya (ASOK), who has special interest in food allergies, urticaria, asthma and allergy advocacy.

Dr. Hilary D. Andoh is a Paediatrician at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Accra, Ghana, where she heads the Allergy Clinic and also doubles as the President of the Allergy Society of Ghana and is passionate about improving diagnosis and management in the field of Allergy in Ghana.