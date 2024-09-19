Africa: Helpster App Eases Healthcare Access for Needy Children in Africa, Asia, Bridges Gap With Sponsors

Helpster Charity US Inc., a nonprofit organization based in the US, is transforming healthcare access in Africa and Asia, using an innovative app and a web platform to give underprivileged children hope to live again.

The Charity operates by finding those in crucial need and providing a mobile app and a web platform for fundraising to support the treatment of poor children living in remote regions through an impactful, transparent and efficient system, with the mission of ensuring that no child suffers or dies due to lack of financial means.

Founded by a team of dedicated IT experts, Helpster Charity US Inc developed the life-saving technology solutions in 2023, to bridge the divide between vulnerable children who need critical medicare and donors willing to finance their treatments. Most health issues treated are appendicitis, sepsis, severe malaria and pneumonia that start from just 20 USD.

According to the World Health Organization, WHO, over 3.5 billion people globally lack access to healthcare services. 700 million of them do not have access to vital healthcare, the global health organization's statistics have revealed. Making up a considerable chunk of that figure are African and Asian children in indigent families who suffer varying degrees of health crises because their parents or guardians lack the funds to cater to their health needs. This has led to the untimely but avoidable death of some of these children.

The CEO of Helpster Charity US Inc., Kate Lysykh, said: "Our aim is to make the process of raising funds for vital healthcare easy, transparent, and efficient. Hence, we launched an app and a web platform where good-hearted individuals can donate to fund the healthcare access of children whose cases have been verified by the organization itself, its volunteers and partners.

"All verified cases and hospitals are displayed on our mobile app and on www.helpstercharity.org where you can also track your contribution from donation to complete reports. You can choose who you want to help, from which country and with what health problem, or you can leave it to the system to automatically distribute the donations. Financial records and documents for each case are available on the mobile app, as transparency is of utmost priority to us.

"This explains why all our financials are publicly accessible and hundred percent of our donations go directly to the verified hospitals to attend to verified cases of children needing vital healthcare. About 5-7 percent of the money is used to offset transaction charges and currency exchange losses".

The NGO said, in a little above 1 year, it has saved over 650 children, with 250 awaiting funds to access critical healthcare services, adding that this is reflective of its palpable impact and inflexible commitment to improving healthcare access for those that truly need it.