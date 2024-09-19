Nigeria: Cholera - Kwara Seals 14 Buildings for Lack of Toilets, Warns Landlords

Kwara State's environmental task force has sealed off 14 buildings for violating environmental regulations, specifically due to inadequate toilet facilities.

The affected properties are located in Sabo-Oke (8 buildings) and Onikun-Kewu Street, Adabata (6 buildings), within Ilorin South and Ilorin West local government areas.

Hajia Nafisat Musa Buge, the Commissioner for Environment, revealed this information during a press briefing on Wednesday. She emphasised the state government's commitment to maintaining a hygienic environment to prevent cholera and other health-related issues.

"Our Environmental Health Officers have begun a house-to-house inspection of toilet facilities to promote healthy living among residents," she stated. Recent inspections resulted in the sealing of buildings that exposed human waste due to faulty soakaway systems, posing significant health risks.

Buge reassured the public that inspections would continue across all 16 local government areas to ensure compliance with environmental laws. She urged landlords to provide standard toilet facilities in their properties and warned that non-compliance would lead to prosecution under Section 5, Subsection 2 of Kwara State Environment Laws.

The commissioner called on residents to support the government's efforts to create a clean and safe living environment for all.