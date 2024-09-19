Ghana: Dodzie Numekevor Sacked As NSA Boss

The Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Dr Dodzie Numekevor, became the first casualty in the midst of the football infrastructure storm with the announcement of his sack from office on Tuesday.

The action comes in the wake of a Confederation of African Football (CAF) censure of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to host qualifiers of the Black Stars due to its bad playing surface.

That has left Ghana with a tough task of looking for a venue in other countries to host the rest of the matches with the one against Sudan very close.

Although the letter from the Office of the President signed by Ambassador Nana Bediatuo Asante, Secretary to the President, did not offer any explanation, the move is believed to have stemmed from issues relating to the CAF action.

The termination letter reads, "I am directed by the President of the Republic to inform you that your appointment as the Director-General of the NSA has been terminated with immediate effect.

"You are directed to hand over your office to the Chairman of the Governing Board of the Authority, who is copied on this letter."

The letter directed the former NSA boss to hand over and cease to act as the Director-General of the Authority no later than the close of business of September 17.

"The President thanks you for your service to the nations and extends best wishes."

Numekevor replaced Professor Peter Twumasi in February 2024 and has since come under criticism after the latest decision by CAF.

The next game against Sudan is scheduled for October 7, 2024, and may be played away from home.

However, recent closure of the Accra Sports Stadium for renovation has revived hopes of hosting the clash in Accra with major works expected to be carried out within a short space of time.

The works at the stadium, according to sources, would focus on pitch upgrade, benches and other minor works before the next CAF inspection date.