Nigeria: Emergency Relief - Aminatu Goje Foundation Makes Impressive Donations to Borno Flood Victims

Since it's birth, the Aminatu Goje Foundation has been at the forefront of touching lives in no small measure

Sequel to the effects of the disastrous flood that recently swept large chunk of Borno State, Nigeria, the Aminatu Goje Foundation (AGF) has made impressive donations to victims affected by the flood.

To help provide succour and cushion the hardship and inconveniences faced by the displaced persons, the foundation was swift to donate several vital relief materials such as mats, blankets, mosquito nets, cartons of indomie noodle, local stoves, charcoals, buckets, cabin biscuits, kettles, and take-away packages of jollof rice and pure water.

Reacting to the unfortunate disaster, Aminatu Goje, the founder/CEO of AGF, submitted that: "We sympathise with the Borno flood victims. Our hearts and prayers are with them during this difficult period. It is our belief that our intervention will help address some of their plights both in the interim and in the long run as they resettle in their various homes. May Allah continue to protect us all from such calamity. Ameen."

This exhibition of milk of kindness is peculiar to the quintessential philanthropist, and again reaffirms her commitment to impacting lives positively.

Our continued prayers are with the Borno people as they navigate this difficult period.

More Pictures: