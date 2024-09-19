Nigeria: Edo 2024 - Meet the Governorship Candidates

Sixteen candidates are contesting in Saturday's off-cycle election in Edo State.

The Edo State governorship election will be held on Saturday. Although 17 candidates were cleared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Tom Iseghohi of the Action Alliance (AA) recently pulled out, although his name will still be on the ballot. This leaves 16 others to slug it out in the race to the Dennis Osadebay Government House, Benin City. The winner will be inaugurated in November.

Here are the profiles of the candidates.

Asuerinme Ighodalo (Peoples Democratic Party, PDP)

The ruling party's candidate is 64. A lawyer and businessman, Mr Ighodalo hails from Okaigben, Ewohimi, in Esan South East Local Government Area. A co-founder of Banwo & Ighodalo, a leading corporate law firm, he has built a stellar career advising top-tier Nigerian businesses in areas such as corporate finance, capital markets, and mergers and acquisitions.

Educated at the University of Ibadan, where he earned degrees in economics and law, and at the London School of Economics, Mr Ighodalo'sexpertise in the financial sector is widely recognised.

He has held positions such as chairman of Sterling Bank and served on the board of the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority.

His entry was marked by initial legal challenges following the PDP primary, but the Court of Appeal confirmed his nomination.

Mr Ighodalo's campaign focuses on driving economic development in Edo State, leveraging his corporate and financial experience to present a vision of reform and growth.

Monday Okpebholo (All Progressives Congress, APC)

Mr Okpebholo is the current senator for the Edo Central District. Born on 29 August 1970 in Uromi-Uwessan, his political career has been clouded by allegations of falsifying his date of birth, a matter currently in court.

Mr Okpebholo's educational background includes a degree in business administration and a master's in policy and leadership studies.

His gubernatorial campaign has been buoyed by high-profile endorsements, including from Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie. Despite the legal battles, his message of reform has resonated with a significant portion of Edo's electorate.

Olumide Akpata (Labour Party, LP)

Born in Berlin on 7 October 1972, Mr Akpata's rise to prominence in the legal profession emerged when he became a senior partner at Templars, a top commercial law firm.

His tenure as the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in 2020 further cemented his reputation as a reformer.

In 2023, Mr Akpata made the shift from law to politics, and despite initial legal hurdles, the Court of Appeal confirmed his candidacy.

His campaign is driven by his vision of reform and leadership, rooted in his extensive legal experience and a strong track record of advocacy.

Patience Key (Progressive Peoples Alliance, PPA)

The 50-year-old is a dual Nigerian and United States citizen. Ms Key has a varied career in health, business, and philanthropy.

She has also held several leadership positions, including as Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Chamber of Commerce in the USA.

However, her educational qualifications presented to INEC are limited to her West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) certificate.

Kingson Akhime (Action Democratic Party, ADP)

Mr Akhime is 37. As one of the youngest candidates, he says he represents a broader field of candidates seeking to challenge the political status quo in the state.

Isaiah Osifo (All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA)

The 64-year-old is a seasoned politician and a former chairman of Uhumwonde Local Government Area.

His campaign focuses on strengthening democratic governance and agricultural development in Edo State.

Friday Azemhe (New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)

He was born on 25 December 1979.

Mr Azemhe, who hails from Etsako East Local Government Area, holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication and has a media background.

Kennedy Nyere (Accord)

The politician and human rights activist is 50 years old.

His background includes launching a business financing programme in 2023 to support youth and women entrepreneurs across Africa. There is, however, limited online information about him.

Sylvester Ugiagbe (Allied Peoples Movement, APM)

The 45-year-old candidate's educational qualifications include a National Diploma. However, little is known about his professional or political history.

Tom Iseghohi (Action Alliance, AA)

The 60-year-old was the AA candidate until recently when he stepped down from the race to align with the APC candidate. He said his decision was informed by his dissatisfaction with the current leadership in Edo.

David Udoh (African Action Congress, AAC)

The 37-year-old's educational qualifications include a bachelor's degree, but further details about his professional background were not readily available.

Derek Izedonmwen ( African Democratic Congress, ADC)

Mr Izedonmwen is a 47-year-old engineer. His campaign focuses on innovative solutions to Edo's pressing economic challenges, with a strong emphasis on revitalising agriculture and industrialisation.

Amos Areleogbe (Action Peoples Party, APP)

The 56-year-old holds a bachelor's degree. He promised to reshape Edo's political future if elected on Saturday.

Edeipo Osirame (BootvParty, BP)

He is 47 and has a bachelor's degree.

Aliu Anerua (Social Democratic Party, SDP)

Not much is known about the 53-year-old candidate of the SDP except that he holds a WAEC certificate.

Paul Okungbowa (Young Progressives Party, YPP)

He is 40 years old and has a bachelor's degree.

Amiemenoghena Akhimame (Zenith Labour Party, ZLP)

The candidate is 43 years old. He is an accountant by profession, and his educational background includes a bachelor's degree in accounting.