Ghana: The Negative Impact of Soap Operas and Telenovelas On Ghanaian Cultural Values

The preservation of our rich cultural heritage has been the cornerstone of our society for generations. Our traditions, values, and ways of life are not just historical artifacts; they are the essence of who we are as Ghanaians. It is however, disheartening, to observe in recent times the growing influence of foreign soap operas and telenovelas on our television stations.

While these programmes may offer entertainment, they also bring with them a set of values and cultural norms that are often in stark contrast to our own. The widespread viewing of these foreign programmes is gradually eroding the cultural identity and values that we hold dear, particularly among the younger generation.

The persistent exposure to foreign cultural practices and values in these programmes is leading to a gradual decline in the appreciation and practice of our own cultural traditions. This is particularly troubling for the youth, who may begin to adopt foreign ways of life at the expense of our own.

These soap operas and telenovelas often depict exaggerated and unrealistic portrayals of life, which can distort viewers' perceptions of reality. Such content can lead to unrealistic expectations and a sense of disillusionment with one's own life, further distancing individuals from the values that promote resilience and community support.

Contrary to our African maxim of "I am because we are", many of these foreign programmes, wittingly or unwittingly, promote values such as materialism, infidelity, and individualism--values that are fundamentally opposed to the family-centered and community-oriented nature of our society. This poses a threat to the social fabric that binds our communities together.

As a matter of urgent national concern, the National Commission on Culture and all relevant stakeholders should take the necessary steps, proposed below, to mitigate the negative impact of these programmes: on our Ghanaian culture and values.

Television stations should be encouraged, and indeed incentivised, to prioritise the production and airing of content that reflects our rich cultural heritage, values, and traditions. The National Commission on Culture could play a vital role in supporting filmmakers and producers in this regard.

Also, broadcasters should be made to adhere to guidelines that ensure foreign content aired in Ghana is culturally sensitive and does not promote values that undermine our society. Regular reviews and monitoring of such content should be implemented to enforce these guidelines effectively.

To help stem the tide, nationwide educational campaign is needed to educate the public, especially the youth, about the importance of preserving our cultural identity. These campaigns should highlight the impact of foreign media content and promote the consumption of local content that upholds our values.

Integration of cultural education in our schools is another step that can help tune the minds of our young people on our rich cultural heritage. By teaching students about Ghanaian culture and the importance of our values, we can instill a strong sense of cultural pride and identity in the next generation.

As we face the challenges of globalisation, it is essential that we do not lose sight of what makes us unique as Ghanaians. The influence of foreign media on our culture and values is an issue that requires immediate attention from all of us, particularly the National Commission on Culture.

In this era of rapid globalisation, the challenges to preserving our cultural identity are greater than ever. As Ghanaians, we must recognize that while globalization brings with it opportunities for growth and exchange, it also poses significant risks to the continuity of our traditions and values. The influx of foreign media, particularly soap operas and telenovelas, has the potential to dilute our cultural practices, if not managed carefully. It is thus, imperative that we, as a nation, take deliberate steps to embrace global influences selectively, ensuring that they enrich rather than erode our unique cultural identity.

To achieve this, beyond the responsibility of the National Commission on Culture and our broadcasters, every Ghanaian must play a role in promoting and consuming local content. Parents, educators, and community leaders should actively engage in discussions about the importance of cultural preservation with the younger generation. Additionally, there should be a concerted effort to support and celebrate Ghanaian artists, filmmakers, and content creators who produce works that reflect our values and heritage. By doing so, we can create a media landscape that not only entertains but also educates and reinforces the cultural fabric that defines us as Ghanaians.

The Commission, our television stations, and indeed, every Ghanaian should join hands in safeguarding our cultural heritage. Together, we can ensure that while we remain open to positive global influences, our identity as Ghanaians remains strong and vibrant for generations to come.

The writer is the Chief of Asante Asamang in Ashanti Region and Deputy Director of Church of Pentecost Men's Ministry