Liberia: Weah Slams Contradictions in Unity Party Government's Push for UN Security Council Seat

Monrovia — Former President George Manneh Weah has openly criticized the Unity Party-led government for what he perceives as a stark contradiction in its actions and international aspirations. While seeking Weah's support to bolster Liberia's bid for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the 2026-2027 term, the government has concurrently been undermining political freedoms and governance standards, according to Weah.

The former President acknowledged receiving a letter from Minister of Foreign Affairs Sarah Beysolow-Nyanti, praising his administration's role in laying the foundation for Liberia's UNSC bid. "Liberia's aspiration for a seat on the United Nations Security Council is a testament to our historical commitment to peace both at home and abroad," the press statement signed by his Chief of Office Staff, Lenn Eugene Nagbe stated.

However, the former president did not shy away from criticizing the current government's handling of domestic political freedoms, questioning its ability to uphold the very principles the UNSC champions. "To credibly pursue this seat, the government must restore its commitment to good governance, the protection of political freedoms, and the rule of law," Weah stated. He mentioned recent incidents that he believes contradict Liberia's democratic values, including an August raid on the headquarters of his Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) party by the Liberia National Police.

"The unprovoked attack on our political party headquarters is an alarming sign of the administration's disregard for political freedoms, the rule of law, and national unity," he noted, adding that these actions "directly contradict the ideals of democracy and peace that form the foundation of the United Nations Charter and the very principles the Security Council must uphold."

Weah's concerns come at a crucial time, as Liberia seeks to solidify its international standing. Under his administration, Liberia secured endorsements from ECOWAS and the African Union for its UNSC bid, a significant achievement in the country's diplomatic journey. He reminded the nation of Liberia's historical role in peacekeeping and its legacy as Africa's first independent republic.

But while former President Weah reaffirmed his support for Liberia's candidacy, he questioned the government's current approach, citing a 'disjointed' response from government ministries, noting that while one ministry wrote to commend him, another attacked him. "Such disingenuous behavior... points to an apparent schism in the ranks and a duality of policy in government that in themselves pose a risk to the bid," he remarked.

The former President also criticized the government's overall diplomatic strategy, warning that a superficial approach could jeopardize the bid. "Perfunctory and superficial publicity stunts such as a photo-op at the UN headquarters on September 27, 2024, is not what is required but firm and genuine actions of diplomacy and good governance," he said.

The former president concluded his statement with a call for genuine efforts to address Liberia's internal challenges, reiterating that the country's credibility on the global stage is tied to its adherence to democratic principles at home. "Only by addressing these internal challenges, consolidating diplomatic gains, and re-engaging bilateral and multilateral partners can we present ourselves as a viable candidate for the Security Council."