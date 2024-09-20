Mali: UN Chief Strongly Condemns Mali Terrorist Attack

19 September 2024
UN News Service

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called for accountability following a "despicable" terrorist attack in Mali this week, his Spokesperson said on Thursday.

Scores of people were reportedly killed in the capital, Bamako, on Tuesday when Islamic militants attacked several locations, including a military police academy, according to international media reports.

The violence forced the authorities to temporarily close the international airport.

The militant group JNIM, which is linked to Al-Qaeda, claimed responsibility.

Call for justice

The Secretary-General strongly condemned the terrorist attack.

He called on the Malian transitional Government "to ensure that those responsible for this despicable attack are held to account."

Mr. Guterres also extended his sincere condolences to the families of the victims as well as to the transitional Government and the people of Mali.

He wished a speedy recovery to those injured, including one UN guard unit member.

More than 20 UN agencies are in Mali, supporting the authorities in achieving development goals.

The UN maintained a decade-long peacekeeping mission in the country, known as MINUSMA, which ceased operations in December 2023.

Read the original article on UN News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 UN News Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.