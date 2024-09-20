Mali's Amadou and Mariam Celebrate Five Decades in Music

Mali's Grammy-nominated Afro-rock sensation, Amadou and Mariam, once billed as "The Blind Couple of Mali" have had a big year this year. They recently played a cover of a Serge Gainsbourg song at the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Paralympics. Go to the two-hour mark in this video to see it.

Then, on September 6, they released a celebration of their nearly 50-year career, La Vie Est Belle: The Best of Amadou and Mariam. The album highlights the couple's legacy as arguably Africa's most famous duo. From their unlikely beginnings meeting at a school for the blind in Mali, they have risen to amazing heights, paving the way for rock-oriented African acts, and working with the likes of Manu Chao, who produced their celebrated 2005 album Dimanche a Bamako, and French hip-hop producer Ever Mihigo, who reworked A&M's hit "Beaux Dimanche" especially for this new collection.

These two videos provide a taste of the timeless music on this landmark release.