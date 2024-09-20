Ghana: United Kingdom Joins Hands With WFP to Support Food Fortification and School Feeding in Ghana

Accra — The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) welcomes a £500,000 (US$ 628,000) contribution from the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) to support a food fortification programme targeting smallholder farmers, rice millers, and school children in Ghana. With the FCDO funding, WFP will strengthen the capacity of millers to invest in rice fortification in Ghana. The fortified rice will be used to improve the quality of school meals for 55,300 children in 59 primary schools across the North and Transition Zones of Ghana, with special focus on drought-affected areas.

"School meals are an incentive for children to stay in school, support better academic performance and pave the way for brighter futures, thereby breaking the cycle of poverty." said WFP Deputy Country Director in Ghana, Anna Mukiibi-Bunnya. "WFP welcomes this support from the FCDO, as it is essential in addressing inequality and provides a social safety net for the most vulnerable communities".

The funding will also contribute to empowering market development initiatives, spurring vital investments in the demand for, and supply of fortified local rice in Ghana. This will not only strengthen children's health and nutrition but also stimulate Ghana's economic growth.

"The UK is committed to supporting global efforts to achieve sustainable food security and improve nutrition worldwide" said Lord Collins of Highbury, UK Minister for Africa, during his recent visit in Ghana. "This contribution demonstrates the UK's ongoing dedication to working with Ghana to tackle the challenges we face from climate change and build a healthier, more food-secure future for all."

In Ghana, WFP programmes help highly vulnerable people to access lifesaving food and nutrition through cash transfers. The UK remains one of the most reliable WFP partners in Ghana and beyond, helping support crisis-affected families to fight hunger, improve nutrition and rebuild their lives.