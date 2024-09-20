Nigeria: Tinubu Hails Religious Bodies for Promoting Peace, Tolerance

President Bola Tinubu has commended religious bodies in the country for their roles in promoting peace and tolerance, and reiterates the commitment of his Renewed Hope Agenda to collaborate with them for national development.

President Tinubu, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, made the statement at the Opening Workshop of African Lutheran Church Leadership Consultation held in Abuja.

Tinubu, in a statement by the Director Information in the Office of the SGF, Segun Imohiosen, acknowledged the immense role the Lutheran Church of Christ plays in promoting peace and unity through preaching the message of peace and tolerance.

"I want to specially acknowledge the immense contributions of the Lutheran Church of Christ to the development of our dear country, particularly in the areas of praying and preaching the message of peace and tolerance amongst the populace, which has resulted in the enduring peace and tranquility experienced in the country, despite daunting challenges," Tinubu said.

Speaking earlier, Lutheran World Fellowship (LWF) Vice-President for Africa, Rev. Dr. Yonas Dibisa thanked the Lutheran Church of Christ in Nigeria (LCCN) for its hospitality and willingness to host the 5-day event.

He urged participants to use the opportunity to share their experiences and challenges and proffer workable solutions that will help in deepening unity in diversity.

In his goodwill message, the President of Christian Association of Nigerian (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, enjoined the church to serve as agents of transformation in all their endeavours so as to bring the needed change in the society.

He also urged the church not to use words that are capable of bringing division but only words that brings unity in diversity.

In his welcome remarks, the Archbishop of Lutheran Church of Christ in Nigeria (LCCN), Rev. Dr. Musa Filibus said the gathering embodies the church ongoing journey together and also reflecting its aspiration for unity in diversity.