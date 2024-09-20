Nigeria: Tinubu Inches Close to Cabinet Reshuffle As Livestock Reforms Committee Submits Report

19 September 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Jonathan NDA-Isaiah

As President Bola Tinubu gets set to create a new Ministry of Livestock Development and possible cabinet reshuffle, the Livestock Reforms Committee has submitted a comprehensive 152-page report to the President, outlining targeted goals for the livestock sector over the next decade.

Co-Chair of the committee, Professor Attahiru Jega, presented the report to President Tinubu at the State House in Abuja on Thursday.

In his address to State House Correspondents thereafter, Professor Jega outlined the committee's recommendations, which included the establishment of a Federal Ministry of Livestock Development.

The report provides detailed guidelines for setting up the new ministry.

Professor Jega emphasised that the report marks the beginning of addressing the key challenges facing Nigeria's livestock sector.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.