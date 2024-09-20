Nigeria: Tinubu Inches Close to Cabinet Reshuffle As Livestock Reforms Committee Submits Report

As President Bola Tinubu gets set to create a new Ministry of Livestock Development and possible cabinet reshuffle, the Livestock Reforms Committee has submitted a comprehensive 152-page report to the President, outlining targeted goals for the livestock sector over the next decade.

Co-Chair of the committee, Professor Attahiru Jega, presented the report to President Tinubu at the State House in Abuja on Thursday.

In his address to State House Correspondents thereafter, Professor Jega outlined the committee's recommendations, which included the establishment of a Federal Ministry of Livestock Development.

The report provides detailed guidelines for setting up the new ministry.

Professor Jega emphasised that the report marks the beginning of addressing the key challenges facing Nigeria's livestock sector.