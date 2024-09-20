Liberia: Congress for Democratic Change Partisans Warn Weah

Several partisans of the main opposition Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) have warned their political leader former President George Weah not to give credence to the communication from the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Recent communication by the Foreign Minister to former President Weah requested him to produce one minute peace video as a means of showcasing Liberia's quest for the non-permanent member seat at the United Nations Security Council.

During the administration of former President Weah, he negotiated for the non-permanent member seat by lobbing with ECOWAS and the United States to endorse Liberia.

With such, the Government of President Joseph Boakai is seeking former President Weah, former President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf and her fellow Nobel Laureate, Leymah Gbowee's help to ensure that the country ascend to the seat at the United Nations.

But the CDC partisans who called on Kings FM Radio urged their political leader not to give credence to such request stressing that the Unity Party government disrespected the former President and continues to show ingratitude to the peaceful role the former Liberian President has demonstrated over the years.

According to them, it is because the Unity Party led Government is unable to secure such seat that the former President worked for over the years so that they can get the recognition at the detriment of the efforts of the former Liberian President who the Unity Party Government is doing everything to bring down and make his supporters jobless.

The CDC Partisans further disclosed that the Unity Party Government only recognize the key role that former President Weah has played in maintaining the peace and stability of the country because they cannot achieve such objective at the UN without the intervention of former President Weah.

According to them, if former President Weah accepts to produce the one-minute peace video, it will motivate the UP Government officials to believe that they can instruct former President Weah to do anything in the name of peace and on the other hand, disgrace him politically.

At the same time, Nobel Peal Laureate, Leymah Gbowee has expressed her support for Liberia's bid for a non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council.

In her response to a communication from the Government of Liberia seeking her support, Madam Gbowee noted, "I am honored to support the Government of Liberia in their bid for a Non-Permanent Seat on the United Nations Security Council.

Gbowee noted that the United Nations played a pivotal role in abating the conflict in Liberia in 2003, a non-permanent Seat on the United Nations Security Council will allow Liberia to continue to make contributions to the legacy of peace and conflict resolution that our nation and citizens have worked tirelessly to cultivate.

Meanwhile, many Liberians have commended Madam Gbowee for accepting the government's request to support Liberia get a seat on the UNSC.

Cheick Ousmane Touré II a Liberian posted that, "Leymah Gbowee Your remarkable contributions have emerged once again as a testament to your enduring commitment to positive change in Mama Liberia. As a Nobel laureate, you serve as a beacon of hope, inspiring countless individuals to strive for justice and progress."

He furthered, "Your work embodies the essence of compassion, illustrating the profound impact of one individual's dedication to a cause greater than themselves. We celebrate you, Ma Leymah Gbowee for your unwavering spirit and the change you continue to foster in the world."

He noted, "Your achievements remind us that genuine leadership goes beyond accolades; it is about igniting hope and empowering communities. In challenging times, your vision and tenacity provide a guiding light for those who aspire to create a better future for this and the unborn generation."

He concluded, "We are proud to stand alongside you and acknowledge the transformative power of your efforts, as you foster a legacy of courage and inspire others to join the fight for equality and justice. Thank you for being an extraordinary source of inspiration and thank you plenty for standing with Mama Liberia."

For J.N.B he noted, "Liberia is our common denominator and we must fight with our sweat and blood to make it a better place. Thanks Madam Leymah Gbowee for this endorsement, it means a lot to us."

JNB concluded that Liberia will surely rise again and gain her image internationally. "May God bless our Nation and its people. In anything you do, think, love and build Liberia. "