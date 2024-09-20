Africa: SA Has the Third Highest Suicide Rate in Africa - There Are Steps We Can Take to Tackle It

South Africa has the third highest suicide rate in Africa and Africa has higher rates of suicide than any other continent. In the wake of World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10th, clinical psychologist Vincenzo Sinisi asks what can be done to bring down suicide rates.

Africa is currently the region with the highest suicide rate worldwide, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). This is driven by a combination of factors, including poverty, unemployment, and untreated mental health issues.

South Africa, with a suicide rate of 23.5 per 100 000 people, ranks third worst on the continent. South Africa is closely followed by Lesotho and Eswatini - countries where limited access to mental health services exacerbates the issue.

Age and gender impact suicide risk. In South Africa, for instance, suicide has been rated as the fourth leading cause of death among people aged 15 to 24, reflecting the devastating mental health toll on young people. The gender disparity is stark - men are four to five times more likely to die by suicide than women. However, women tend to report twice as many suicide attempts as men, indicating a significant gap in prevention efforts targeting both genders

Why is it happening?

While suicide is a global challenge, it manifests differently across Africa due to a variety of factors - these include economic hardship, mental health stigma, and the scarcity of healthcare resources.

Mental healthcare in Africa is severely underfunded. Many African countries have an insufficient number of mental health professionals - sometimes as few as one psychiatrist per 500 000 people. This is compounded by widespread mental health stigma, which prevents many people, particularly men, from seeking help. In some African cultures, suicide is stigmatised to the extent that it is linked to supernatural beliefs, such as curses or sorcery. These deep-seated cultural beliefs often lead to underreporting of suicide cases and contribute to delayed intervention.

In addition to cultural taboos, socioeconomic stressors like unemployment, poverty, and housing insecurity further drive suicide rates across the continent. In South Africa's townships, the levels of indebtedness and joblessness create a cycle of despair that feeds into psychological distress, ultimately increasing the risk of suicide.

In South Africa, the impact of socioeconomic instability on mental health is evident, particularly in rural and impoverished urban areas. The link between unemployment and mental health distress is well-documented, and for many, this distress leads to thoughts of suicide. In economically deprived areas, suicide prevention efforts are often undermined by poor access to healthcare and low mental health literacy. As economic hardship worsens, so does the mental health of affected populations.

What to do?

Preventing suicide in South Africa and on the African continent more broadly requires a multi-level strategy, combining grassroots initiatives with government support. Many successful interventions have originated from community-based programmes tailored to local needs and cultural contexts - there are after all large differences between countries and, for example, between urban and rural areas.

As a starting point, community involvement is crucial in creating a supportive environment for those at risk. By training community leaders, including traditional healers and faith-based leaders, to recognise signs of mental health struggles, these communities can provide immediate support. Peer support networks have also proven effective, especially in areas with limited access to formal healthcare services. Such networks empower individuals to check in on one another and provide emotional support in times of crisis.

For example, the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) runs mental health education programmes across rural South Africa, equipping local leaders and volunteers with tools to recognise and respond to signs of suicide. These efforts are helping to reduce stigma and encourage early intervention in communities often overlooked by national healthcare systems.

While community-led efforts are invaluable, government policy is essential for creating systemic change. South Africa's National Mental Health Policy Framework (2023-2030) aimed to integrate mental health care into the primary healthcare system. Still, its implementation has been slow, particularly in rural areas. Expanding this framework and ensuring proper funding for mental health initiatives must be a priority. (Spotlight previously reported on expert responses to the new mental health policy.)

Governments can also collaborate with NGOs and the private sector to expand mental health services.

Telehealth and digital solutions have for example emerged as potential tools for addressing mental health challenges, particularly in areas where access to mental health professionals is limited. Telehealth services enable patients in remote and underserved areas to consult with mental health experts without travelling long distances. This is especially helpful for individuals who might otherwise be unable to access support due to geographic or financial barriers. One such initiative I am involved with is TherapyRoute.com, a platform that connects people with therapists and psychologists across Africa and that maintains a database of South African community health clinics.

Such a digital approach, though promising, still faces challenges. Internet access remains inconsistent in many parts of Africa, and telehealth services must continue to evolve to ensure they are accessible to most of the population. Increasing investment in digital infrastructure will be a critical part of expanding access to mental health services.

Practical strategies

Meanwhile, there are practical things we can do now. Suicide prevention is after all not the responsibility of healthcare professionals alone - everyone can contribute.

We can all be on the lookout for the warning signs. Sudden withdrawal from social activities, mood changes, declining self-care and hygiene, and expressions of hopelessness or helplessness (e.g., "I can't go on" or "Everyone would be better off without me") should never be ignored.

If someone you know appears to be at risk, ask direct questions about their mental health. Don't be afraid to ask if they are considering suicide. Studies show that directly asking about suicide can reduce the risk of an attempt by giving the person a chance to talk about their feelings.

We can also respond as a community. We can organise peer support groups where people can check in on one another. Training community leaders, traditional healers, or local volunteers to recognise suicide risk and provide mental health first aid is another effective way to support those at risk. Running community-wide campaigns to raise awareness about mental health issues and reduce stigma can help normalize seeking professional help.

WE SALUTE YOU | Do you know these striking women in health making an impactful and empowering change in SA? https://t.co/z94o62chck

Join our mailing list: https://t.co/lRPtEKVI0r @BienneHuisman pic.twitter.com/eZ0elrh2tb

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

-- Spotlight (@SpotlightNSP) August 30, 2024

Governments also have a critical role to play. They must prioritise mental health by increasing funding for prevention and treatment programmes, particularly in rural and underserved areas. The success of such programmes depends heavily on their accessibility to people from all economic backgrounds.

In South Africa, government should focus on implementing the National Mental Health Policy Framework, ensuring it reaches the rural areas that are most in need. By integrating mental healthcare into primary healthcare services, as envisaged in the policy framework, more people will have the chance to receive timely care.

Ultimately, suicide prevention requires a multi-level approach, with involvement from individuals, communities, governments, and the private sector. By recognising warning signs, reducing mental health stigma, and expanding access to care through both in-person and telehealth services, we can make meaningful strides in reducing the suicide rate across Africa.

*Sinisi is a clinical psychologist and psychoanalyst in private practice in Cape Town. He is also a faculty member of the South African Psychoanalysis Association, The South African Psychoanalytical Initiative, and the Centre for Group Analytic Studies.

People in need of help can contact SADAG on the following helplines:

0800 21 22 23 (8am to 8pm)

0800 12 13 14 (8pm to 8am)

SMS: 31393

Also see this webpage for a longer list of helplines.

Note: Spotlight aims to deepen public understanding of important health issues by publishing a variety of views on its opinion pages. The views expressed in this article are not necessarily shared by the Spotlight editors.