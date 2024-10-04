Zimbabwe: Bridging the Gap - Urgent Need for Integrated Care for People Living With HIV

By 2035, an estimated 71% of the nearly 40 million people living with HIV worldwide will also face the challenge of one or more noncommunicable diseases (NCDs)--conditions like cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and mental health disorders, research has revealed.

Thanks to revolutionary medicines and broader access to care, HIV is no longer the death sentence it once was. Today, many individuals living with HIV enjoy life spans on par with those without the virus. Yet, this triumph carries a cruel twist.

According to Jacob Ngwenya, Director of the Zimbabwe NCDs Action Network (ZNAN), the cruel irony of that success is that many people living with HIV now face the same NCD challenges as older adults, but with even higher risks.

"People living with HIV are twice as likely to have cardiovascular disease. Women with HIV have six times the risk of cervical cancer," said Ngwenya.

Despite global commitments made in 2021 by UN Member States to ensure that 90% of people living with HIV would have access to NCD and mental health care by 2025, many still struggle to receive the necessary support--especially in low- and middle-income countries.

"There are significant barriers that persist," Ngwenya explains. "Limited access to care, a lack of NCD awareness among medical professionals, and stigma within communities and health centers continue to hinder progress."

The need for integrated care--combining HIV and NCD services--has never been more urgent. Such an approach not only improves access and affordability but also enhances health outcomes for people living with both HIV and NCDs.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Health AIDS By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Patients benefit immensely from synchronized care visits and services offered closer to their homes," Ngwenya emphasizes. "This method delivers substantial returns on investment and greatly improves patient experiences at a fraction of the cost compared to the health benefits generated."

The 4th UN High-Level Meeting on NCDs in 2025 is a crucial opportunity to align global health priorities and advance toward Universal Health Coverage (UHC) that leaves no one behind.

"We appeal to the Zimbabwe National Network of People Living with HIV (ZNNP+) and partners to join us. There is power in numbers, and together we can advocate for commitments at the highest levels," Ngwenya urged.

As the Zimbabwe NCDs Action Network rallies support, they call on allies to amplify their voices by signing the Advocacy letter directed at world leaders. "Together, we can protect the health and quality of life for people living with HIV and ensure equitable access to integrated, person-centered NCD services," Ngwenya said.