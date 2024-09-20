Nigeria: NAFDAC Destroys N43bn Worth of Substandard Products in Oyo

The National Agency for Food, Drugs Administration, and Control (NAFDAC), on Thursday, destroyed substandard products valued at N43 billion in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The products included fake drugs, medical devices and other unwholesome regulated products.

At the exercise which was carried out at the Lapite Dump Site, Moniya in Akinyele local government area of Ibadan, NAFDAC Director-General, Prof. Moji Adeyeye, said the counterfeited products were voluntarily handed over to the agency by compliant companies, non-governmental organisations and trade unions.

While giving the breakdown of the seized products, Adeyeye who was represented by NAFDAC's Director of Investigation and Enforcement, Shabba Mohammed, said several raids were carried out at various locations which led to the seizure of several unregistered and registered pharmaceutical products.

"The confiscated products include aphrodisiacs, sex enhancement drugs, over-the-counter, and prescription-only medicine drugs. Over 30 wares were seized in total. Products peddled by these drug hawkers including banned Codeine substances, narcotic drugs, antimalarial, aphrodisiacs, analgesics, and antibiotics worth over N48 million naira, were confiscated.

"The agency gathered intelligence on illegal warehousing, sale and distribution of schedule one narcotics by some pharmaceutical vendors in Lagos and other locations in the country.

"The Investigation and Enforcement Directorate raided some Pharmaceutical warehouses and premises across the country to confiscate products worth over seven hundred million naira", she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She explained that some other products for destruction were mopped up from circulation during raids carried out by the Directorate.

"These include illicit and unregistered pharmaceutical products such as Codeine syrup, expired tramadol, aphrodisiacs, anti-malaria and many other drugs.

"Other products are contraband soaps, tomato paste, unregistered and counterfeit drinks, food products, perfumes and body spray.

"We want to use this opportunity to encourage the public to join NAFDAC in the fight against counterfeit and fake drugs unwholesome processed food and other NAFDAC-regulated products by reporting unscrupulous manufacturers and businessmen who engage in illicit practices to the nearest NAFDAC office for prompt investigation", Adeyeye said.

The exercise was witnessed by security agencies, Oyo state government representatives, and a host of other stakeholders.