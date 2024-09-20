Nigeria: Super Eagles Maintain 39th Spot in September FIFA Ranking

The Super Eagles maintained their 39th spot on the September FIFA Ranking released on Thursday afternoon world football governing body.

The three-time African champions dropped one place to now be ranked in the sixth in the continental ranking behind African football powers Morocco, Senegal, Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, and Tunisia.

Ranked behind Nigeria in the African Top 10 include, Algeria, Cameroon, Mali, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In the period under review, Super Eagles defeated Benin Republic 3-0 in an AFCON 2025 qualifier in Uyo and were held goalless in Kigali by Rwanda. Nigeria saw a marginal drop in points, losing 0.91, taking them from 1498.93 to 1498.02.

Super Eagles 2026 World Cup qualifying group rivals, South Africa are ranked outside the Top 10 in the 11th spot while Nigeria's subregional arch rivals Black Stars of Ghana are ranked in lowly 14th spot. The Ghanaians are having a bad patch following their AFCON 2025 qualifying round defeat by Angola and draw to Niger Republic.

At the global level, there was no change in the Top 10 as Argentina are holding to the top spot, with France, Spain, England, Brazil, Belgium, the Netherlands, Portugal, Colombia, and Italy occupying the places.

Nigeria will have a busy time ahead next month as the Super Eagles battle Libya back-to-back in the AFCON 2025 qualifiers.

The next FIFA rankings are due to be released on October 24, 2024