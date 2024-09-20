Nigeria, AfDB to Collaborate in Food Security, Sustainable Economic Growth

19 September 2024
This Day (Lagos)
By Ndubuisi Francis

Abuja — The federal government and the African Development Bank (AfDB) have commenced discussions on areas of collaboration, including initiatives to strengthen food security, the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ) project, and other strategic engagements aimed at promoting sustainable economic growth and development in Nigeria.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, yesterday met with a high-level delegation from the Pan-African bank in Abuja, according to a statement issued by the the Director, Information and Public Relations, Ministry of Finance, Mohammed Manga. The AfDB delegation to the meeting was led by its Director for Nigeria, Dr. Abdul Kamara.

"The minister highlighted the critical role of AfDB's funding and technical expertise as Nigeria approaches a pivotal harvest season, which is essential for the country's food security and economic stability," the statement said.

Speaking earlier, the leader of the delegation, Kamara, commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's economic reforms, emphasising their importance in tackling Nigeria's pressing economic challenges.

He also expressed deep sympathy on behalf of the AfDB President, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, on the recent flooding in Maiduguri, Borno State, assuring the minister of the bank's readiness to provide support in addressing the aftermath of the disaster.

Representatives from both the African Development Bank and the Ministry of Finance attended the meeting, including Linda Amadi, Orison Amu, George N.S, and Onyoh Ajibola

