Liberia: Congress for Democratic Change Faces Eviction Battle Amid Controversy Over Property Ownership

As the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) continues to politicize a court order demanding its eviction from the property housing its headquarters in Congo Town, the family claiming ownership has expressed frustration with the Boakai-Koung administration for delaying the enforcement of the order.

The Civil Law Court (Sixth Circuit) recently ruled on the dispute between the CDC and the intestate estate of Martha Stubblefield Bernard, ordering the eviction of the former ruling party. Despite this, the order has yet to be carried out.

Embrima Dempster, spokesperson for the Bernard family, voiced his grievances on Spoon Talk, accusing the Liberia National Police (LNP) and the Ministry of Justice of failing to provide officers to assist the sheriff in executing the eviction order.

"Our property is more than just land and a building; it symbolizes the legacy of peace, unity, and development that should be preserved, not undermined," Dempster said during an interview on Liberia's most popular online talk show.

Humphrey Sequeh, the sheriff designated to enforce the court's order, has faced challenges due to a lack of police support, which has raised concerns about potential escalations in tension and security breaches.

Dempster revealed that the Civil Law Court sent a letter on August 19 to Inspector General of Police Gregory Coleman, requesting police assistance, but the request has not been addressed. The Supreme Court upheld the lower court's ruling, making CDC's compliance with the order non-negotiable.

Evictions of political parties from rented properties are not new in Liberia. In late 2021, the ruling Unity Party was evicted for failing to pay a $150,000 rental fee to the McClain family for its headquarters in Congo Town. The party eventually relocated to a new headquarters on Broad Street, Monrovia.

Dempster expressed regret that the CDC never attempted to purchase the property until after losing the 2023 elections, and even then, they have not settled outstanding arrears.

"They paid for six years of rent in May 2024, but they still owe for nearly one year," Dempster said.

CDC's response

CDC leaders have given mixed responses to the court order. Acting chairman Janga Kowo stated the party will continue to engage in legal proceedings but did not clarify if they would comply with the eviction order.

"We have consistently met our financial obligations by paying rent to the Bernard family, the legitimate administrators of Martha Stubblefield Bernard's estate," Kowo told journalists after a recent court appearance.

However, other party officials, including former Monrovia Mayor and CDC Secretary General Jefferson Koijee, allege the eviction is politically motivated by the ruling Unity Party to tarnish CDC's image.

"We will not be moved from our headquarters, and we call on all CDCians and supporters to stand firm against this unwarranted attack on our party," Koijee declared.

Alvin Wesseh suggested the judiciary is being used as a tool against the CDC but insisted party members are ready to resist politically.

Another family enters the dispute

Complicating matters further, a new family has publicly claimed ownership of the property, warning against any transactions involving the Bernard family or the CDC. In a public notice, the heirs of the late Boaimah Jallah assert that the land does not belong to the Bernard family.

"The land belongs to heirs and administrators of the intestate estate of the late Boaimah Jallah, et. al. Therefore, the public is warned not to do business with the Bernards or Martha Bernard on the land, for doing so will be at your own risk," the notice stated.

Augustine Kiazolu II, a signatory on the notice, claimed that the Bernard family was only allowed to stay on the land due to a longstanding friendship. He accused Archibald Bernard, a former economic advisor in President George Weah's government, of knowing the land's true ownership and compensating his family to remain silent.

With multiple claims of ownership and ongoing legal battles, the future of the CDC's headquarters remains uncertain.