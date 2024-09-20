Nigeria: We Won't Force Igbo to Resign From Nigerian Army - IPOB

19 September 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, has said that it has no intention to force Igbo people to resign from the Nigerian Army and other security agencies.

IPoB also denied the Nigerian Army's allegations that its members abducted and assaulted a soldier sent to the South-East to spy on the Biafra movement.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Maj. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, had claimed in a press statement on Sunday that Simon Ekpa, a self-proclaimed leader of IPOB, circulated a video showing the torture of retired Corporal Toriola Adewale.

The Nigerian Army strongly condemned the alleged assault on the retired soldier, which it attributed to IPOB members.

But in a response on Wednesday, IPOB's spokesman, Emma Powerful, dismissed the Army's claims as "propaganda" and a "self-staged crime" by the Nigerian Army's leadership.

Powerful argued that the video of an abducted "spying soldier," who was reportedly forced to call for the resignation of Biafran soldiers from the Nigerian Army, was a "false flag operation" and not produced by IPOB.

