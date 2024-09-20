Nigeria: Don't Be Intimidated By Thugs, Criminals, PDP Tells Edo Citizens

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) charged the people of Edo State to come out enmasse to vote at the Saturday, September 21, 2024 governorship election and treat any person who attempts to disrupt, manipulate or rig the poll as a criminal.

The PDP also charged the people of Edo State to defend themselves by confronting and resisting any attempt by fake security personnel who are reportedly being deployed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to abduct innocent citizens, snatch ballot boxes and disrupt the election.

PDP's directive is further predicated on alleged plans by the APC to garb its thugs allegedly imported from Imo and Kogi States with fake police and military uniforms to infiltrate the security agencies and unleash violence on innocent citizens before and on election day.

Against this backdrop, the national publicity secretary of PDP, Hon Debo Ologungaba, in a statement said called on the Inspector General of Police and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to provide designated identification badges to police and other security personnel assigned to specific Polling Units so as to prevent infiltration by APC fake security operatives.

Noting that PDP stands for peace, he said "Our Party and the people of Edo State will use every legitimate means available in a democratic resistance to protect our democracy and ensure that nobody subverts the Will of the people at the poll.

"Our Party also restates that any APC thug that attempts to cause crisis or snatch ballot box in this election will surely face the wrath of the people and the law."

The PDP demanded that INEC ensured the credibility of the election by insulating itself from the manipulations and antics of the APC which are capable of pitching the people against the Commission.

"INEC should also ensure that sensitive electoral materials including voters register, ballot papers and result sheets for specified and particular Polling Units are delivered timely to their appropriate locations so as to prevent the possibility of a deliberate switching of such electoral materials to wrong locations.

"The PDP directs its Polling Agents to be extra vigilant and inspect the INEC BVAS to ensure that they are not preloaded before accreditation and voting. They should ensure that all results are immediately and directly transmitted to INEC Portal and send copies of such results to the PDP Election Situation Room for documentation.

"The PDP is poised for victory. Our Party and the people of Edo State have worked hard for this election and will stop at nothing to ensure that nobody undermines the Will of the people at the poll," PDP said.