Nigeria: Borno Flood - Zamfara Gov Donates N100m, Mourns Victims

20 September 2024
This Day (Lagos)

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has expressed grief to the government and the people of Borno State over the devastating flood in Maiduguri.

The Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, Abubakar Nakwada, led a delegation to Borno on condolence visit.

A statement by the spokesperson to the Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, explained that the purpose of the visit was to sympathize with the government and good people over the "recent heart-touching flooding."

Delivering Governor Lawal's goodwill message at the Borno State Government House, Mallam Abubakar Nakwada announced the Zamfara State Government's donation of N100 million as a gesture of solidarity and support.

He said: "on behalf of the people and government of Zamfara State, I express our deepest sympathy for the recent devastating flood resulting from overflow of water from the Alu Dam in Maiduguri.

"We are profoundly saddened by reports that over one million people have been displaced by this catastrophic event.

"The magnitude of this disaster is truly heart-wrenching. The thoughts and prayers of the people of Zamfara State who have faced similar catastrophes, though on a much smaller scale, in recent times are with our brothers and sisters in the affected families and communities as they navigate these challenging times.

"We pray to Almighty Allah to grant Jannah to those who lost their lives and to abundantly compensate those who lost their property and means of livelihood.

"As a gesture of solidarity and support, the Government of Zamfara State is donating the sum of N100,000,000 to aid in the relief efforts and assist the affected communities in Maiduguri.

"May Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta'ala continue to bring succour to the victims and grant them strength and resilience in rebuilding their lives."

