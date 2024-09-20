Nigeria: Accord Party Chairman Gives Relief Materials to 3,000 Borno Flood Victims

The national chairman of Accord Party, Prof. Chris Imumolen has identified victims of flood disaster in Borno State.

The Accord Party leader through his non-governmental organisation, PCI Foundation distributed food items to about 3,000 persons affected by the flooding in Maiduguri, the state capital.

The recent flooding in Borno submerged several residential homes, displacing tens of thousands of residents and causing zoo animals to escape into the streets.

According to authorities, about 30 peoples' lives have been claimed by the Maiduguri flash flood, with over a million persons affected. UN puts the total number of displaced persons at 414,000.

The incident is said to have been caused by the collapse of the Alau Dam on the Ngadda River in the State last week.

Speaking in Maiduguri during the distribution of relief items, Mr. Samshudeen Adamu the National Coordinator of PCI Foundation said the gesture is borne out of the goodwill of Prof. Chris Imumolen to identify with the people of Borno at these difficult times.

While expressing the sympathy of Prof. Imumolen to those who have lost their means of livelihood following the disaster, he called on relevant agencies of government to ensure safe evacuation of victims and take proactive measures to prevent the spread of water-borne diseases.

In his remarks, a former Deputy Director of Town Planning of Ministry of Land and Survey, Hon. Abdullahi Ntakai thanked PCI Foundation for its sense of humanity which he said will also build the bridge of love among Nigeria's ethnic nationalities.