Liberia Bolsters Global Nuclear Safety Role At IAEA Conference

Monrovia — Deputy Minister for Legal Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Cllr. Jeddi Mowbray Armah, is spearheading Liberia's delegation at the 68th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna, Austria. The conference brings together international stakeholders to advance nuclear safety, security, and development.

During the conference, Cllr. Armah delivered Liberia's national statement, reaffirming the country's commitment to using nuclear energy for peaceful purposes. This commitment spans several key areas including health, agriculture, energy, and environmental protection.

"Liberia's presence at this critical gathering underscores our alignment with global efforts to promote responsible and peaceful use of nuclear technology," Cllr. Armah stated. He emphasized Liberia's eagerness to work with the IAEA and other international partners to ensure nuclear technology contributes positively to the nation's development goals while ensuring safety and compliance with international standards.

Cllr. Armah also highlighted the potential transformative impact of nuclear technology on Liberia's development, particularly in improving healthcare through nuclear medicine, boosting agricultural productivity, and enhancing energy security.

The conference also served as a platform for Liberia to engage with global experts and policymakers, sharing best practices and exploring innovative solutions. Discussions focused on the role of nuclear energy in addressing global challenges such as climate change and food security.

In addition to the conference, Cllr. Armah held discussions with senior IAEA officials and member states, reinforcing Liberia's commitment to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and adherence to IAEA safeguards that prevent the spread of nuclear weapons.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Arms and Armies Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The participation of the Liberian delegation, which includes notable figures such as Dr. Emmanuel K. Urey Yarkpawolo, Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency, and H.E. Younger Telewoda, Ambassador to Germany, marks a significant step in Liberia's efforts to integrate nuclear technology into its national development strategy and affirm its stance on peaceful nuclear use.

Further enhancing Liberia's engagement, the Deputy Foreign Minister discussed the establishment of a National Data Center (NDC) in Liberia for seismic activity monitoring with Dr. Robert Floyd, Secretary General of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT).

Liberia also took a substantial step by formally depositing five instruments of accession and acceptance, handled by Resident Representative to the IAEA, Youngor Sevelee Telewoda. These include conventions on nuclear safety, accident notification, assistance in nuclear emergencies, and the physical protection of nuclear materials.