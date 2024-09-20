Nigeria: Rail Transport Generated N1.69BN in Q2

20 September 2024
Leadership (Abuja)

The Nigerian rail system generated N1.69bn in revenue from passengers in the second quarter of 2024, reflecting a 53.14 per cent increase compared to the N1.10bn recorded in the same period of 2023.

This data was disclosed by the National Bureau of Statistics in its report released on Thursday.

According to the report, a total of 689,263 passengers travelled by rail in Q2, representing a growth rate of 45.38 per cent compared to 474,117 passengers in the corresponding quarter of 2023.

The volume of goods transported via rail also saw a significant increase, with 143,759 tons moved in Q2 2024, up from 56,936 tons in Q2 2023.

