West Africa: Nigeria Energy Returns to Power West Africa's Clean Energy Transition

The Nigeria Energy Exhibition and Conference is set to gather key stakeholders from across the energy sector as it returns to drive the region's clean energy transition.

The 11th edition, showcasing some of the most innovative companies in power generation, transmission, distribution, renewable energy, and energy management, will take place from October 15 to 17, 2024, in Lagos.

Held under the patronage of the Federal Ministry of Power and organised by Informa Markets, a leading global exhibitions organiser, the 2024 Nigeria Energy Exhibition and Conference is themed 'Breaking barriers in the new energy era: Clean, Reliable and Sustainable'.

The event, consistent with its focus on addressing the critical challenge of energy access, will feature two impactful conferences including a high-level Leadership Summit (paid feature) and a Technical Seminar.

Hosting key industry experts, investors, and local players, the Nigeria Energy Leadership Summit will play a crucial role within the West African power market gathering the most relevant stakeholders in the sector to deliberate on viable pathways to achieving West Africa's energy transition ambition.

The Technical Seminar will focus on bringing leading-edge innovations and technologies to the generating, transmission, and distribution sector. This event is a dedicated knowledge hub for energy innovators to learn and share industry best practices and scientific developments.

Exhibition Director - Energy portfolio - MEA, Informa Markets, Ade Yesufu, said "Nigeria and West Africa are at a pivotal moment in their energy journey, where the focus is not only on increasing access but also on transitioning to cleaner, more sustainable power solutions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Energy West Africa Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Even with vast natural resources, the region has struggled to attract investment opportunities which is critical to reducing energy poverty.

"The Nigeria Energy Exhibition and Conference has consistently brought together key players to drive collaboration and innovation.

"This year, we are placing a strong focus on powering the energy transition in West Africa which underscores our commitment to advancing practical solutions that address the region's energy challenges while supporting its green energy future," he stressed.

For the 2024 edition, Nigeria Energy launched the Energy-X Contest as a premier endeavour aimed at nurturing and empowering exceptional students and young Africans in the realm of innovation especially in the energy industry.

As a part of this initiative, a specialised incubation program was curated with the mission to create a dynamic ecosystem where young entrepreneurs are equipped with the skills, network, and support to build successful ventures that positively impact society.