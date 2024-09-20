Nigeria: Sterling Holdco Expands Leadership, Appoints New Board Members

Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc, has appointed two new members to the vastly experienced board of directors of the Group and subsidiary, Sterling Bank Limited.

The appointments were detailed in a notification to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

According to the notification signed by the Company secretary and group chief legal counsel, Temitayo Adegoke, Sterling HoldCo has appointed Ashutosh Kumar as a non-executive director while Professor Olayinka David-West has joined the board of Sterling Bank Limited as an independent non-executive director.

Speaking on the appointments, Adegoke said, the appointments are strategic additions to the companies' leadership teams, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to their respective roles.

He said, "with Kumar joining the board of the holding company, Sterling HoldCo has now added the invaluable wealth of experience of a seasoned executive from India, one of the most advanced financial services and technology markets in the world.

"His versatility in international banking, trade finance, performance planning, and regulatory reporting adds even more strength and vigour to drive our ambitious growth plans in the short and mid-term."

The company secretary added that, "David-West's appointment to the Board of Sterling Bank is a deliberate choice that allows us to rapidly scale the practical applications of the latest technologies and innovations.

"Her pedigree as an applied educator and operator in her field is unmatched, and we look forward to her guidance in shaping the future of the bank through her service on the board."

Last year, Sterling HoldCo transitioned from a commercial bank to a full-fledged financial holdings company with two subsidiary banks: the specialised financing arm, The Alternative Bank, and the conventional commercial bank, Sterling Bank -which recently achieved a continental first with its migration to the continent's first indigenously built core banking system.