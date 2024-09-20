Liberia: Govt Begins Consultation With Disabled Community

The government of Liberia through the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning with support from the United Nations joint SDG fund is currently conducting a two-day National Consultation for the people living with disability for the development of the ARREST agenda for Inclusive Development in Gbarnga, Bong County.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the two days special consultations for the people with disability on September 19, 2024, J. Wellington Barchue, Assistant Minister for Development Planning said the objective of the consultation is to allow participants to understand the importance of the government AAID for the development of Liberia.

He further pledged the Liberian Government commitment in working with PWDs across the country.

Minister Barchue, however, pledged the Liberians government's willingness to work with every sector, adding that President Joseph Nyumah Boakai ARREST Agenda will be achieved.

Also Remarking at the occasion, Curtis Dorley, Assistant Minister for Planning and Research at the Ministry of Gender and Social Protection commits Minister Gbeeme Horace Harris commitment to working with the ministry of Finance and Development Planning including the Liberian Government in achieving president Joseph Nuyma Boakai Arrest Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID).

For her part, the UN resident Coordinator to Liberia, Ambassador Christine N. Umutoni acknowledged the significance of this consultation as the voices of the disability community were not strong in the initial consultations.

She said this signifies as a hallmark of Inclusiveness and soliciting actual views from the community of great importance.

The UN resident Coordinator recognized the work and commitment of the government of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai for ensuring that every citizen's voice is heard in the crafting of the National agenda, promoting unity and National ownership.

Madam Umutoni urged Liberian to take the development process of Liberia seriously and do the little they can do in their own ways to ensure that Liberia is developed.

She emphasized the importance of disability Inclusion which should be done collectively as government, citizens, department partners, and everyone and not just the function of one individual are/ or institution.

She highlighted the need to integrate disability Inclusion at all stages of planning and decision making, from start to finish and not as an additional activity.

She at the same time charged participants, including PWDs themselves, with the responsibility of ensuring that disability inclusion is prioritized at all levels especially, in decision making and development processes.

Similarly, she encouraged government officials, development partners, Ordinary Liberians, and everyone to consider disability inclusion in their activities either at policy level or program and operational levels that will ensure no one is left behind.

She reiterated the importance of anchoring the national development plans on the international commitments and most importantly on the SDG transitions that will accelerate achievement of the SDGs in Liberia.

Change will only be evident at the decentralized level, therefore the county contributions to the national development plan are important.

Madam Christine Umutoni reaffirmed the UN'S commitment and provision to technical and financial support for the government's agenda -- the vision 2030 and the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID), adhering to the principles of effective development cooperation-making aid effective, strengthening ownership, deepening mutual accountability and ensuring the sustainability of development for people living with disability in Liberia.