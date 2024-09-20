Liberia: Nimba's Hospitality Sector Taking to New Heights

The real estate and hospitality sectors are experiencing growth in the bustling city of Ganta, Nimba County, with new projects being erected by individuals like Floyd Tomah, Prince Howard, Judge Judge Yamie Quiqui Gbeisaye, and others. These projects aim to provide affordable accommodation for travellers and tourists, boosting the local economy.

The Daily Observer, during a recent survey, established that there is a shift towards hotel and housing developments in Nimba, moving away from brick-and-mortar businesses, which in the past involved primarily stores and shops.

Our report observed during his tour that Jackie's Resort, which embraces travelers right at the entrance of the City of Ganta, is embarking on constructing a multipurpose four storey building within the same vicinity to increase the number of rooms and also provide other services.

Rani A. Khalela, Manager of Jackie's Resort in Ganta, told this paper the next component of the resort will contain several suites comprising a bedroom, living room, mini kitchen and other features in a self-contained unit.

He explained that tourists or anyone staying a little longer in Ganta may like to have their own accommodation, where they will be able to prepare their own food.

Currently, Jackie's is one of the hotels with the best facilities, in terms of rooms, conference hall, restaurant, casino, bar and swimming pools for both kids and adults.

"We are going to bring in new development in the next building for recreation and it is going to be second to none around here," he said.

On the other hand, Prince Howard and his Alvino Hotel is constructing a 10 storey building, which will contain 50 bed rooms, while at the same time constructing a multipurpose five storey building, where there will be an aerial swimming pool and several suites.

"We are going to increase the number of rooms and have a swimming pool on the second floor of this five storey building," said Mr. Prince Howard.

The Peace Empire Hotel of Judge Yamie Quiqui Gbeisaye has constructed several modern self-contained buildings to enhance the accommodation, especially for those travelling with families or as VIPs.

The Mountain Dew opposite the Peace Empire, the Bomah Lodge in Gbloryee Community, the Guinea Embassy in Glenyelu Community, Vicky Guest House and many others are among the several hotels providing affordable accommodation for visitors.

All of these projects are said to be owned by Liberians and it is becoming a motivation for others.

In a similar development, Mr. Phareze Dekpah is constructing a shopping mall in the heart of Ganta.

The three storey shopping mall, which is nearly under completion, will contain about 200 stores and places for accommodation and hosting of conferences.

The Minister of Commerce and Industry, Amin Modad, during his tour of Ganta on Tuesday, September 17, was very thrilled about the mall project and expressed the government's willingness to give preference to Liberian businesses.

He said the government wants growth in Liberian businesses and vowed to lift the monopoly on the importation of basic commodities like rice and petroleum products, where he said permits were given to some Liberians to import rice.

Competition among entrepreneurs in Nimba is said to be growing across various product categories in Nimba, with some investing in petroleum business. However, the shift to housing or hotels is unprecedented.

There is no city or major town in Nimba County that doesn't have modern accommodation facilities; Sanniquellie is the home of Jackie's, but there are other modern hotels too.

Tappita, a rather remote city, has Ganta Ambassador and some modern guest houses and motels, while Saclepea, Bahn and Karnplay have some affordable accommodation or places for visiting guests.

The construction of multipurpose buildings with enhanced facilities such as suites, restaurants, and recreational areas is underway to cater to the increasing demand for accommodation.