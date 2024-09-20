Nigeria: N17.63bn Salary Arrears - Otti Has Shown Political Will - LP Chieftain

20 September 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Kalu Eziyi

Labour Party chieftain in Ohafia, Obinna Odum has said that Abia State governor, Alex Otti showed political will when he approved the payment of N17.63 billion salary arrears previous administrations owed workers of the institutions.

Odum made the remark, yesterday, while speaking to LEADERSHIP Friday in Umuahia, the state capital following the announcement of the approval by the state's commissioner for information, Okey Kanu.

He said: "This is not only a welcome development, but also a very big relief to the workers and their families, and a sign of hope for the civil servants and the generality of the people of the state."

The chieftain, who extolled the governor for the approval and other turnarounds he had achieved, urged the workers to reciprocate the approval by being more productive.

In a statement entitled "Public notice announcement," the commissioner had said the approval was "in line with the promise of the governor, Alex Otti to the workers."

"The Abia state government wishes to state that the payment will follow a 12- month armortization plan with the first batch already disbursed to the affected institutions."

"This structured payment is meant to ensure that other areas of governance do not suffer from lack of attention due to limited financial resources." he explained.

Kanu argued that by the development, Otti had once more demonstrated his commitment to the promotion and sustenance of the welfare of the civil servants at all times.

