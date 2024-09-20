Liberia: Mighty Barrolle Embarks On New Chapter With Leadership Transition

The Mighty Barrolle Sports Association is set to host a landmark fundraiser and installation of new leadership on September 27, 2024, at the Monrovia City Hall.

The club aims to raise half a million dollars to support its long-term objectives, including enhancing its financial sustainability and promoting operational efficiency.

The fundraiser is part of a larger vision to restructure and modernize the club, ensuring it is equipped to compete both financially and operationally.

To this end, the association has established a Board of Advisers and a Board of Sponsors, which will work in tandem with the leadership to guide the club's operations, governance, and future direction.

These boards are designed to play an integral role in ensuring that Mighty Barrolle is strategically positioned to thrive in an increasingly competitive sports environment.

During a press conference held on Thursday, September 19, in Paynesville, Acting President of the Mighty Barrolle Sports Association, Ivin Brown, provided insights into the upcoming event and shared the club's vision for the future.

Brown emphasized the importance of setting up these boards to create a structure that supports both the operational and financial goals of the club.

"This event is not just about raising money; it's about setting a solid foundation for the future of Mighty Barrolle. We want to build a structure that allows us to compete both on and off the field," Brown stated.

In addition to the financial goals, the installation of new leadership is set to bring fresh ideas and energy to the club.

Brown, who will officially be installed as the new President, is poised to lead the club into this new era.

"This is just the beginning of a new era for Mighty Barrolle," Acting President Brown concluded. "With the right leadership and financial backing, there is no limit to what we can achieve."

Also speaking at the press conference, Acting Vice President for Administration, Cassandra Hampton, outlined the club's broader goal of transitioning into a corporate entity. Hampton highlighted that this shift is essential for financial efficiency, allowing the club to secure stable revenue streams and improve its overall management.

"Our vision is to transform this club into a corporate entity that is financially efficient, and that can generate consistent revenue streams," Hampton said during the press conference. "This will not only ensure that we can remain competitive on the field, but also that we can invest in our infrastructure, talent development, and community engagement."

Hampton also stressed the importance of financial prudence and operational excellence, noting that the club's new leadership team would work closely with the Board of Advisers and Board of Sponsors to achieve these goals.

Ms. Hampton is also expected to assume the role of Vice President for Administration, a position she currently holds in an acting capacity.

She outlined the club's broader strategy, noting that they are aiming to turn Mighty Barrolle into a corporate entity that can thrive in the modern sports industry.

"We believe that by collaborating with our advisers and sponsors, we can create a financially sound and operationally efficient club that serves as a model for other teams in Liberia," Ms. Hampton added.

The new leadership team to be installed includes a diverse group of professionals who bring a wealth of experience to the club.

Other key appointments include Ike Moore as Vice President for Operations, Sando Fahnbulleh as Secretary General, Sonkarlay Gonkartee as Vice President for Fiscal Affairs, Ano Crusoe as Assistant Secretary, and Oliver Rouhana as Vice President for Marketing and Branding.