Nigeria: Borno Flood - Federal Govt Needs to Do More - NNPP

The National Youth Leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Muhammad Auwal Musa, has called for action from government, and well-meaning individuals to cushion the impact of the flood in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Musa, who is also the chairman of the National Youth Leaders Forum of Political Parties in Nigeria, made the call in a statement he signed and made available to reporters on Thursday.

LEADERSHIP reports that the devastating flood has left numerous individuals without shelter, livelihoods, and essential resources, causing immense suffering and displacement.

The youth leader acknowledged the goodwill of many Nigerians and insisted that more help should be rendered to those affected by the disaster.

"I call on the Federal Government to urgently take immediate and proactive action to provide emergency relief and support to affected communities; initiate long-term measures to prevent future flooding; and support rebuilding and rehabilitation efforts," he said.

While noting that the Federal Government has a critical responsibility to prioritise the welfare and safety of citizens, he called for mobilisation of resources and urgent response to alleviate the suffering of our people.

"The scope of this disaster demands a comprehensive response from the Federal Government," he stressed.

The statement reads in part, "The devastating flood has left numerous individuals without shelter, livelihoods, and essential resources, causing immense suffering and displacement. While I have personally reached out to some affected individuals and offered support within my means, I acknowledge the limitations of my efforts in addressing the vast scale of this disaster.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"In light of this, I urgently call on the Federal Government to take immediate and proactive action to: Provide emergency relief and support to affected communities; Initiate long-term measures to prevent future flooding; Support rebuilding and rehabilitation efforts.

"The Federal Government has a critical responsibility to prioritize the welfare and safety of our citizens. I strongly urge them to mobilize resources and respond with utmost urgency to alleviate the suffering of our people.

"As leaders, we must unite to support those in need. I pledge to continue doing my part, but I emphasize that the scope of this disaster demands a comprehensive response from the Federal Government."