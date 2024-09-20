Liberia: Gongloe Seeks Unity in Liberia's Push for UNSC Seat

Prominent Liberian legal and human rights advocate, Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe, has penned an open letter to President George Weah, calling for solidarity in support of Liberia's bid for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council.

In the letter, Gongloe highlights the importance of prioritizing national interests over personal grievances and political discord, emphasizing the opportunity for Liberia to influence global security and peace.

In a spirit of national solidarity and collective responsibility, Gongloe calls for a united front in realizing Liberia's potential as a respected voice in global security and diplomacy.

"I extend my respectful greetings to you as a fellow patriot of Liberia and as someone who, like you, has dedicated his life to the service of our beloved country, although in different forms. I write to you today on a matter of great national significance: Liberia's quest to secure a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council as a representative of Africa," he said.

The former President recently received a letter from Foreign Minister Sarah Beysolow-Nyanti praising his administration's role in laying the foundation for Liberia's UNSC bid, acknowledging the country's historical commitment to peace. However, the government, through the Ministry of Information, downplayed Weah's importance to the process, indicating that the government is no longer interested in his support or endorsement.

However, Gongloe, in his letter, acknowledged the strain that exists between former President Weah and the Unity Party government, and appeals to his sense of patriotism, urging him to rise above individual differences and contribute to Liberia's advancement on the international stage.

"I know that the current government, under the leadership of President Joseph Nyumah Boakai, may not have treated you with the respect and dignity befitting a former president. It is not lost on me that, despite your stature and the position you once held as the leader of our great nation, you have faced public humiliations--from being denied access to the Presidential Lounge to the unfortunate dispersal of crowds who came to greet you upon your arrival by the use of the use of the Armed Forces of Liberia," he said.

He implores President Weah to set aside personal grievances and focus on the bigger picture of enhancing Liberia's reputation and impact on the global stage

"The government's actions against you have been painful, and no doubt intended to diminish your standing, as a former president. However, I am appealing to you today not as a politician, but as a fellow Liberian who cares deeply about our country's future. The quest for Liberia to occupy this high-profile seat on the Security Council transcends politics; it is an opportunity for our nation to have a voice in shaping global security, peace, and justice," he said. "It will raise our country's profile as our nation experienced in 1969 when Angie Brooks Randall was elected President of the United Nations General Assembly."

"I urge you to put Liberia first, above the personal grievances and challenges you have encountered since leaving office. As a former president, you are uniquely positioned to influence Liberia's role on the world stage, and I believe history will judge you rightly if you rise above the political discord and contribute to this national cause."

By emphasizing the common goal of national progress and unity among former presidents, Gongloe underscores the broader impact of supporting Liberia's global aspirations.

Drawing on historical precedents and emphasizing the significance of statesmanship, Gongloe encourages Weah to consider the long-term benefits of securing a seat on the Security Council for Liberia's diplomatic influence and advocacy for peace.

He said securing a seat on the Security Council will not only enhance Liberia's global standing, but it will also open doors for our country to advocate for peace, security, and justice across Africa and the world.

"Your support in this matter will send a clear message that Liberia's former presidents, regardless of their political affiliations, are united in their commitment to the nation's progress and development," the legal luminary said in the letter. "We are at a crossroads. You have an opportunity to shape how future generations will remember your legacy. Will it be defined by discord, or by the magnanimity you show now in supporting Liberia's aspirations on the global stage?"

Gongloe appealed to the former President's "sense of patriotism" and urged him to set aside any personal grievances with the current administration. "Liberia's success on the global stage is bigger than any of us individually," he said. "History will remember you as a leader who, despite the personal slights and challenges you faced, after graciously accepting defeat, chose to put the country first. It is this kind of selflessness and commitment to the greater good that has historically defined great statesmen."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Weah Criticizes UP Gov't

Prior to the letter from Gongloe, former President Weah raised concerns about the government's handling of political freedoms and governance standards, emphasizing the need to uphold democratic values for a credible UNSC candidacy.

He expressed criticism towards the Unity Party-led government for what he perceives as a contradiction in its pursuit of a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council while undermining political freedoms domestically

In a statement released this week, Weah highlighted incidents such as the police raid on his party's headquarters as signs of a disregard for political freedoms and national unity, contradicting the ideals of democracy and peace upheld by the Security Council. Weah's critique comes at a crucial time as Liberia seeks to enhance its international standing.

While affirming his support for Liberia's UNSC bid and noting previous endorsements from regional bodies, he cautioned against a 'disjointed' government response and urged genuine diplomatic efforts over superficial gestures. He stressed the importance of addressing internal challenges and consolidating diplomatic gains to present Liberia as a credible candidate for the Security Council.