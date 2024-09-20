Nigeria: Imo LG Poll - Police Impose Restriction, Warn Against Violence

Less than 24 hours from the Imo State local government elections, the State's Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma, has called on members of the public to display civility by shunning acts capable of disrupting the electoral process during and after the exercise.

The Police also announced that restriction on vehicular movement would be enforced from 12 midnight to 6pm on election day, allowing only essential services, such as medical practitioners, fire service, authorised media and accredited electoral observers to operate to facilitate a smooth voting process.

In a statement made available to newsmen, which was signed by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Henry Okoye, he stressed that the Police Commissioner has implemented comprehensive security measures for the local government council elections scheduled for Saturday September 21, 2024.

He highlighted that the measures were designed to ensure a credible, transparent and safe electoral process across all 27 local government areas.

The release stated that the CP emphasised the need for all political actors to adhere strictly with regulations set by the Imo State Independent Electoral Commission (ISIEC).

He also warned that armed security operatives were prohibited from accompanying VIPs to polling units to maintain fairness.

"Voters are encouraged to participate actively and assured that their safety remains a top priority. Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers will oversee security to prevent any breaches within their jurisdictions," Okoye said.

CP Danjuma reiterated that any attempt to disrupt the electoral process will be met with decisive action, reaffirming the commitment of the Imo State Police Command to uphold public peace and ensure smooth election.