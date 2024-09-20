Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Swears in Members of the Zimbabwe Independent Complaints Commission (Zicc) Chaired By Disgraced Ex-Judge Chinamora

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa on Thursday swore in members of the Zimbabwe Independent Complaints Commission (ZICC), appointing ex-judge Webster Nicholas Chinamora as chairperson.

Chinamora resigned from the bench last year ahead of an inquiry into his suitability to hold office following damning allegations of a slew of malpractices in the course of his duties.

Mnangagwa had set up a tribunal on the recommendation of the Judicial Service Commission which found that Chinamora could have engaged in gross misconduct, interfered in the course of justice and presided over matters where he had conflict of interest. His resignation aborted the tribunal as he was no longer a judge.

Chinamora will be joined by commissioners Elizabeth Rutsate, Andrew Mataruse, and former police spokesperson Oliver Mandipaka.

The commission will investigate misconduct complaints against security service members, including those filed by individuals or on their behalf.

The move aims to address concerns and promote transparency and accountability, marking a significant step towards enhancing accountability within the country's security services.

"The establishment of the new ZICC fulfils the requirement in Section 210 of the Constitution for an independent and impartial mechanism for the investigation of misconduct committed by members of security services, and also ensures independent oversight of the handling of the complaints.

"ZICC will be mandated to investigate any complaint made by any person or on his or her behalf against any misconduct on the part of a member of a security service in the discharge or purported discharge of the member's functions, to investigate any contraventions of, or practices which do not comply with sections 206 (2) and (3) and 208 of the Constitution.

"To inspect any facilities under the control of any security service where persons are detained or incarcerated and make any recommendations or remedial orders it considers necessary, and to cause the presentation of any information it considers appropriate to an inquest conducted by any court or other investigation in terms of the Coroner's Office Act."

The ZICC's formation comes at a time when calls for reform and greater oversight of security forces were intensified in Zimbabwe.

The commission also aims to provide a platform for citizens to report grievances and seek redress, fostering a culture of accountability within the nation's security framework.