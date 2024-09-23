Zimbabwe: Vice President Chiwenga Vows to Eradicate Endemic Corruption

VICE President Constantino Chiwenga has underscored the country's ongoing commitment to eradicating corruption through robust legislative measures and public-private collaboration.

Zimbabwe has been grappling corruption for decades, with the phenomenon hindering economic growth, undermining trust in institutions and perpetuating poverty.

In response to the scourge, government has intensified efforts to combat corruption, introducing legislative measures and collaborative initiatives to promote transparency and accountability.

Addressing the Chartered Governance and Accountancy Professionals Annual Conference, Chiwenga said government had implemented various legislative measures to curtail graft.

"The government has implemented various legislative measures, such as adopting the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) into domestic law.

"This domestication has reinforced our existing laws, including the Money Laundering and Proceeds of Crime Act and the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act, aimed at creating a strong framework that promotes transparency and accountability," Chiwenga said.

He emphasised that the fight against corruption is a collective effort requiring active participation from both the government and the private sector.

"We are committed to collaborating with the private sector to create a corruption-free ecosystem through vigorous enforcement of anti-corruption laws.

"By fostering strong partnerships, enhancing public awareness, and providing robust protection for whistleblowers, we can make significant strides in this battle," the VP told delegates.

He encouraged them to uphold the principles of good governance and actively participate in anti-corruption initiatives.

"The private sector has a crucial role to play in demonstrating its commitment to ethical business practices.

"Together, we can contribute to a brighter future for our nation."