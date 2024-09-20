Nigeria: Hand Over Suspected Abuja Ritualist to Us - Police Tell NSCDC.

The police said the suspect wanted to use a lady for ritual in an Abuja hotel.

The FCT Police Command has called on the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to hand over a suspected ritualist caught in an Abuja hotel, to the Force for investigation.

The FCT Police Spokesperson Josephine Adeh, made the call in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Ms Adeh said the police are aware of a viral video showing a lady who was criminally confined in Top View Hotel, Wuse, Abuja on 17 September, by an alleged Internet fraudster for money ritual.

In the video, the man was seen unwrapping the lady, who was already naked and sellotaped.

Ms Adeh said the Police, aware of the viral video, found out that the man was taken to Civil Defence custody. She said the Police demanded the NSCDC to release the culprit for further investigation.

"The FCT police command is aware of the video footage making the rounds about a lady who was criminally confined in Top View HotelbWuse, Abuja on 17th September, 2024 by an alleged Internet fraudster allegedly for money ritual."

"Findings revealed that the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has taken the suspect into custody and are yet to hand over to the police for diligent investigation.

"The FCT police command for all intent and purposes awaits the NSCDC to hand over all parties for commencement of diligent and discreet investigation," she said.

She said the command for all intent and purposes awaits the NSCDC to hand over all parties for commencement of diligent and discreet investigation.

Ms Adeh said further development will be communicated in due course.