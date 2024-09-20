Ghana: Police Secure Injunction to Restrain Democracy Hub Demo in Front of Jubilee House

The Ghana Police Service had secured a High Court injunction to restrain the Democracy Hub, a pressure group, from embarking on demonstration at the Revolution Square in front of the Jubilee House.

This follows a request from the Ghana Police Service (GPS) to the Court, stating that the proposed location for the demonstration could affect public order, endanger public defence, public safety and public health.

The protest, slated for September 21 to 23, 2024 in Accra, is against illegal mining (galamsey) in Ghana.

The Director of Police Public Affairs Directorate, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Grace Ansah-Akrofi, stated this at a press conference in Accra yesterday, requesting for alternative location for the demonstration.

Present at the meeting were the Director General of Police Operations, Commissioner of Police (COP) Mohammed Fuseini Suraji and the Director General of Legal and Prosecution, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Benjamin Addai.

ACP Ansah-Akrofi stated that in line with the provision of the public order Act,1994(Act 491), the police conducted an assessment of the proposed location for the picketing, explaining that following the assessment, the police concluded that holding the event there would affect public order and safety.

She said in the interest of public defence, order and safety, as well as the running of essential services, the Ghana Police Service engaged the organisers and requested them to consider an alternative location for picketing but they had refused and insisted on picketing at the Revolution Square in front of the Jubilee House.

The Director said the Police Service, throughout its engagement with the Democracy Hub, assured them of the readiness of the police to provide the necessary security for the planned protest.

She said "the Ghana Police Service has not stopped the Democracy Hub from embarking on the planned protest; the only disagreement is on their choice of Revolution Square in front of the Jubilee House."

ACP Ansah-Akrofi stated that the Service had put in place adequate measures to provide security for the September 21 to 23 protest when a new location was agreed between the organisers and the Service, something which has been communicated in a letter to the organisers.

She assured the public of the GPS' continuous determination to ensure law and order in the country.