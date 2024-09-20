Ghana: Yea Launches 16-Day Job, Entrepreneurship Fair ...As Part of Efforts to Address Youth Unemployment

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has launched a 16-day Job and Entrepreneurship Fair in Accra in collaboration with the Ghana Report Summit.

It is targeted at young Ghanaians with skills and expected to open up employment opportunities for the youth.

The event, been held at the Independence Square, is expected to bring together stakeholders from various industries, training institutions, and government agencies.

Alhaj Ibrahim Bashiru, Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of YEA, in a speech read on behalf of the CEO, Kofi Baah Agyepong, highlighted the agency's efforts to address youth unemployment in the country.

He emphasized the importance of skills training, citing the 137,092 beneficiaries recruited through YEA's initiatives in the last two years.

Alhaji Bashiru mentioned some of the jobs created as 6,028 Community Health workers, 15,000 Community Protection Assistants, 1,500 Prison Office Assistants, 250 Youth in Modern Building Technology and 500 Garment Master Trainers.

He noted that the artisanal sector faced threats from neighbouring countries and from the emergence of technology.

To overcome the challenges, he said, YEA had dedicated resources to revamping the industry by providing training in 10 craft areas, including carpentry, plumbing, beauty care, auto mechanics, plaster of Paris and general electrical.

Others, he said were tilling, painting and decoration, glazing works and welding.

Alhaji Bashiru said, "the YEA has partnered with the German Development Agency (GIZ) to launch the "Make Fashion Inclusive Programme" -Ghana Chambers for Entrepreneurs with Disabilities,- and Ghana National Tailors and Dress Makers Association".

These partnerships, he stated, were aimed at establishing a Skills and Fashion Hub, train and empower young entrepreneurs, especially those with disabilities.

The Deputy CEO explained that the fair would offer rapid skills training sessions in areas such as detergent and soap making, baking, CCTV installation and digital skill component featuring-coding robotics and digital marketing.

He announced that YEA would soon launch the GhArtisan APP, a free mobile app for artisans in Ghana that would provide access to job opportunities while connecting them with the general public.

Alhaji Bashiru urged the graduates to: champion the transformation of the industry, be innovative and build their capacities and assured them of YEA's support and guidance throughout their entrepreneurial journey.

The CEO of I-ZAR group, Rashida Saani, praised the initiative, saying, "this fair is a great opportunity for young entrepreneurs to showcase their talents and access resources. I commend YEA for their efforts in empowering Ghana's youth."

The Deputy Employment Minister, Ekow Assafuah, commended YEA's efforts, stating, "The government is committed to creating jobs for young Ghanaians. This fair is a testament to YEA's dedication to achieving this goal."