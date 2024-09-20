Ghana: The Fight Against Illegal Mining - the Asantehene's Approach

Amidst the economic crucibles the country faces, illegal mining, which has been a headache for all successive governments over the years, has resurfaced more than ever.

Observers say the level of impunity at which illegal mining popularly referred to in this country as 'galamsey' has reached is alarming than ever.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP), since its assumption of office, has vehemently declared a fight against illegal mining in the country. It was so crucial to the government that the President of the land put his presidency on the line in this cause but faced huge challenges.

Indeed, the NPP government has greatly suffered in certain terms in this regard. The odds have been against the President and his government in criticisms, allegations, and, in some cases, verbal and physical attacks on security personnel from 'galamsey' operators and severe lambasting from the very influential personalities who benefit directly or indirectly from the nonferrous activities.

The move was a bold one and was lauded because it attempted, at least, to put a halt to the rampant and unwarranted destruction of the nation's ecology, including well-renowned river bodies, by a few selfish individuals to the detriment of the majority.

Several approaches to the fight have been employed by the government and its security agencies, but the more the intensification of the fight, the more the illegal activity becomes vigorous.

This is because illegal mining in the country has become more sophisticated, technical, mechanical, dynamic, and vibrant than ever. The activities have metamorphosed into a security issue more than any other thing.

It is threatening the very basis of human life and the national economy. So much money and resources, not to mention time, have gone into the fight against galamsey in Ghana, but there is nothing to show by way of success rather, the escalation of the activity appears to be worsened, and the need for immediate action to end the menace and protect Ghana's natural resources is urgent.

This important national fight against galamsey has been thwarted and jeopardised primarily because of some negative tendencies, some of them including the politicisation of the matter, alleged bribery of key personalities involved in illegal mining, direct or indirect involvement of government officials, leading opposition party members, chiefs and other influential people in the country.

The lack of commitment on the part of the Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Security Councils to work in tackling the problem head-on. Regional Ministers in affected areas have also not helped in this matter. Why must the President be actively involved in such a matter that is right at the nose of people who claim to represent the President at these levels? Does it not sound cogent when people accuse them of benefiting from this illegal and disastrous activity?

In the right frame of mind, one would question why the President has to travel to engage political leaders and chiefs at a point to convince them to help halt such activities that are helping run down the economy of the country, indiscriminately destroying the nation's environment and endangering the environment and the lives of the Ghanaian citizen.

Undue interference in the activities of the numerous task forces set up to fight the menace by people in authority even made nonsense of the Government's initiative to deploy a task force of 400 security personnel across the length and breadth of the country useless.

In the words of President Akufo-Addo, "the activities of illegal mining, popularly known as 'galamsey', pose an existential threat to the country." Not that alone, it is a common enemy all Ghanaians must help defeat.

The arrest, prosecution, and sentencing of offenders in illegal mining have not made any meaning because of the interest of people in positions to use such demeaning and damming activity to unduly enrich themselves.

We all do remember very well the burning of the hundreds of earth-moving machines that were found to have been used in the illegal mining activity has no meaning to express because illegal miners continue to bribe their ways through to perpetuate their activities

Today, there are uncountable illegal settlements in many forest reserves across the country, according to media reports. Many more cocoa farmers are contemplating selling their farms to illegal miners for their nefarious activities.

Illegal mining has taken a global dimension and Ghana is no exemption. It is severely costing countries endowed with mineral resources. It comes with its attendant high rate of crime and a considerable level of illegal immigration issues, organised crime groups, human trafficking, human rights abuses, and financial crime among others.

There is vigorous cartel networking that has been identified as the basis of most illegal mining activities globally, Ghana is not exempted. Members of such groups who are mainly foreigners are normally aided by nationals of their respective countries.

It is a common saying that "The enemy is within the gates; it is with our own luxury, our own folly, our own criminality that we have to contend."

The Chinese woman, Aisha Huang, who was arrested in May 2017, charged for undertaking illegal mining in the country and supposedly deported, and returned and rearrested recently is just the tip of the iceberg of such impunity within the system in this country

The high involvement of sophisticated criminal networks in illegal gold mining and the transnational dimension of illegal mining and associated crimes also pose challenges for law enforcement, who sometimes lack the necessary resources to combat this crime threat effectively as in the case of Ghana.

The only remained approach is perhaps what I will call the "Otumfuo Approach". Very tactical, effective and resounding.

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II recently destooled the Gyasehene of Sabronum, Nana Gyau Baffour Atuonin and two other chiefs for aiding and engaging in illegal mining activities in the area.

The appreciable exhibition of national and royal leadership by the Royal Highness in paving the way, by way of the national fight against the menace is exemplary. This is what should have been done by the government long ago to fire or made the government representatives in the galamsey areas face the music.

The Asantehene's action which has been applauded by everyone except perhaps those who are deeply involved in the criminal activities means the chiefs have been stripped of their titles and responsibilities.

This follows agitations by youth and residents of the area and a subsequent petition to the Asanteman Traditional Council on the continuous destruction of farmlands and water bodies due to the activities of illegal miners.

The cry by the masses about the wanton destruction of the environment must not only be heard by someone in authority but importantly the excising that authority on behalf of the people.

Otumfour Osei Tutu's exemplary approach in the fight against galamsey has been the best so far and must be deployed officially. This is because there are various forms of leaders at all galamsey areas be it political, religious, traditional, social and youth leaders. What have they done practically to help at least reduce the activity?

At the recent meeting of the Asanteman Council, the king placed the blame before his subjects and reiterated that more chiefs would be summoned before his throne to answer queries on galamsey activities within their jurisdiction.