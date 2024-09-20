Nigeria: Flood Sacks Kwara Community Along Federal Road Project

Bode Saadu is on the Ilorin-Jebba federal highway being dualised by the Nigerian government

Residents of Bode Saadu, a community in the Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State, are counting their losses following Wednesday evening's flooding caused by intermittent downpours.

Bode Saadu is on the Ilorin-Jebba federal highway, a few kilometres from Jebba Dam.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that many houses on the river bank in the area were submerged, displacing many residents.

Residents who spoke with NAN said the flood resulted from the high volume of water being unable to pass through the makeshift bridge on the express road.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq visited the affected areas on Thursday and directed the state emergency management agency to provide relief materials for the victims.

The Commissioner for Special Duties, John Bello, and the Special Adviser (Special Duties), AbdulRasaq Jiddah, accompanied him on the visit.

Mr AbdulRazaq lamented that some of the houses were built on floodplains.

"We are here to commiserate with the people of Bode Saadu and make sure that everybody is okay and look at the causes of the flood," the governor said.

"We have realised that, with the ongoing dualisation of the Ilorin-Mokwa Road by the Federal Ministry of Works, a temporary bypass was built.

"Somehow, there are some challenges around the bypass, which experts will look into. That is the cause of the flooding.

"The Director of Highway, Federal Ministry of Works and other experts are on their way there to find an immediate solution to the problem.

"We have also deployed the State Emergency Management Agency for some relief measures," he added.

The governor appealed to residents of the state to always steer clear of setbacks.

"One of the major challenges we have nationwide is people not observing setbacks. It is a major problem. Half of the buildings wouldn't have been affected if they had observed the right setbacks.

"We will intensify efforts to ensure that people observe setbacks for the safety of all," the governor said.

(NAN)