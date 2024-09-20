Kenya: Gachagua Hits Out At Leaders Seeking to Unseat Him, Says Won't Be Cowed

Nairobi — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has hit out at leaders seeking to unseat him, saying he was elected by Kenyans and will not be cowed.

Speaking to small-scale traders at Wakulima Market in Nairobi, the Deputy President stated that he can only be removed through a vote.

"They are threatening me that they will mobilize Members of Parliament to impeach me. I want to tell those bribing MPs that I was elected by Kenyans," he said.

The DP further said the MPs behind his removal bid will not succeed in intimidating him.

He stated leaders should be careful with the kind of politics they are playing so as not to destroy the country.

Earlier, over 2,000 Njuri Ncheke elders' broke ranks with Gachagua and endorsed Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki as their link to President William Ruto.

The elders drawn from Meru and Tharaka declared their allegiance to Kindiki stating that he will henceforth represent their interests.

500 elders drawn from Embu, Meru, and Tharaka Nithi Counties last week endorsed Kindiki as their link with President Ruto.

"To ensure we remain focused on development, we endorse Prof. Kithure Kindiki, to be the link between our region, the President, and his government. We believe his national stature will help foster good relations with other regions, "said the group's chairperson Nderanwa.

Before that,Forty-eight Members of Parliament drawn from the Mt Kenya region and its 'diaspora 'declared Kithure Kindiki their leader in a move that is likely to raise political temperatures in the vote-rich mountain.

This followed another 21 MPs endorsing Kindiki, sidelining DP Gachagua.