Kenya: Gachagua's Woes Deepen As Senator Mungatana Files Censure Motion

Nairobi — Tana River Senator Danson Mungatana has filed a censure motion against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, a move that could deepen the country's second-in-command troubles and further isolate him within the government.

Mungatana, a member of the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA), cites Gachagua's "marginalization of minority groups and inciteful remarks" as key reasons for the motion forwarded to Senate Speaker Amason Kingi.

Although the censure motion lacks the legal authority to remove Gachagua from office, its passage could tarnish his reputation and weaken his political influence.

"Gachagua is in contravention of the provisions of the Constitution which are against the national values and principles of governance and demeans the high office of the Deputy President of the Republic," Mungatana said.

Gachagua's push for unity in the Mt. Kenya region has contributed to his mounting troubles, with some leaders from the area distancing themselves from him and rallying behind Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki as their preferred leader.

In what appears to be a continued attack on Gachagua, Senator Mungatana insists that he must be stopped.

"I am concerned that the public utterances made by Gachagua have marginalized sections of Kenyans; created and continue to heighten tension among different ethnic communities in Kenya," he said.

Once tabled in Parliament, the motion is expected to ignite debates among MPs who have quietly supported his impeachment.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It could also escalate political tensions nationwide, especially since Gachagua has vowed not to back down.

Linking his troubles to President William Ruto's silence on his treatment by junior government officials, Gachagua has taken his grievances to the public, seeking support from the electorate.

If the motion passes through Parliament, it could strengthen calls for Gachagua's impeachment, putting his political career at serious risk, particularly given Ruto's strong control over both Houses.

About The Author

DAVIS AYEGA

Davis Ayega is a versatile journalist, proficient in creative writing, interviewing, and presenting. With a keen eye for detail, he demonstrates a deep understanding of effective communication across diverse audiences.