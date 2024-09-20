Ghana: Fisheries Ministry Calls for Sustainable Management of Inland Fisheries

The development of the inland fisheries sector has the potential to greatly improve food security, create jobs and enhance the well-being of communities.

In this vein, all stakeholders of the inland fisheries sector must be dedicated to responsibly managing the country's inland fisheries and aquaculture resources.

The Director of Policy, Budgeting, Monitoring and Evaluation at the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mr Eric Baah, made the call at an engagement with inland fisheries stakeholders on the draft fisheries and aquaculture bill on Thursday in Kumasi.

He stated that the inland fisheries and aquaculture sector is paramount to the economy and food security.

"Our lakes, rivers and man-made reservoirs are not just bodies of water, they are the lifeblood of countless communities and a good source of protein for millions of Ghanaians," he said.

Mr Baah noted that the new bill is designed to ensure that the nation's inland fisheries resources are managed sustainably.

"It aims to provide a clear legal framework that promotes sustainable fishing practices, supports aquaculture development and ensures compliance with national and international obligations," he said.

He stated that the Draft Fisheries and Aquaculture Bill seeks to modernise and harmonise the management of the inland fisheries and aquaculture sector.

He noted that despite the importance of inland fisheries and aquaculture resources, their sustainability is increasingly threatened by challenges such as climate change, overfishing, habitat degradation and unregulated aquaculture practices.

"The Fisheries and Aquaculture Bill, which we will be discussing at this workshop, is a response to these challenges," he assured.

He reaffirmed the Ministry's commitment to accurately capture the inputs of stakeholders in the legislation to promote the inclusive development of the sector.

Irene Wirekoaa Osei & Tracy Fosua Okutu, ISD