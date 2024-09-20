Liberia: 2024 Wassce Candidates Recorded 60 Percentage of Passing Rates in Two of the Nine Subjects

Monrovia — The West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) Liberia Office has announced the results for academic year 2023-2024 with more than half of the candidates passing in two subjects.

"The table above shows that the 2024 candidates recorded a percentage pass rate of 60% and above in two of the nine subjects (Biology, and Economics)," WASSCE disclosed.

According to the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for School Candidates was administered at 357 centers in the fifteen counties and the Republic of Guinea from May 15 to June 25, 2024.

"The overall performance of the candidates at the passing rate of at least a subject on the Examination is encouraging as compared to their counterparts who sat the same examination nationally for the first time in 2018. Nine subjects were offered on the examination with the Arts candidates sitting for seven of the nine subjects while the Science candidates sat for a minimum of eight of the nine subjects," the statement from WASSCE said.

Also, WASSCE said certificates for examinations conducted by WAEC in Liberia prior to 2024 will be available for collection by school authorities by the end of November of this year.

The group added that all certificates for examinations will be released to stakeholders at least three months after the release of results.

"This year's Certificates will be available for collection by December at which time all outstanding issues such as resolution of queries, requests for revision of scripts, decisions on irregularity cases, etc. would have all been resolved."

Also, there were several challenges faced by WASSCE that confronted the Secretariat during the conduct of its examination.

Like previous years, the 2024 examinations were administered under daunting challenges key amongst which are delay in candidate's registration by School authorities.

"The Secretariat of the Monrovia Office experienced a delay in the registration of candidates by schools during the 2024 school candidates' registration at the various levels, the Liberia National Assessment Test (LNAT), the Liberia Primary Certificate Examination (LPSCE), the Liberia Junior High School Certificate Examination (LJHSCE)," WASSCE said.

It added: "As a result of the delay in the registration of their candidates, the dates for the conduct of these exams were shifted from April to June 2024 to accommodate schools that had issues with registering their candidates on time."

Adding up, the Secretariat is immensely grateful to the Government of Liberia for paying the fees for all candidates who sat the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for School Candidates, 2024 and those in public schools for the Liberia Junior High School Certificate Examination (LJHSCE).

"The Secretariat wishes to assure the Government and people of Liberia that it will continue to explore innovative ways of providing quality service delivery to the people of Liberia and the sub-region in the years ahead," WASSCE Liberia said.

The Secretariat also wishes to appreciate the Honorable Minister of Education, the Government Nominees to Council, Members of Council, Educational Secretariats, School Authorities, the Liberia National Police and other actors in the Security Sector, the Liberia Revenue Authority, the Managements of the Roberts International Airport and the FreePort of Monrovia, Cuttington University, our Supervisors, Proctors, Monitors, Examiners, Checkers, the Media, auxiliary staff, drivers, all candidates and their parents as well as all other stakeholders who supported and collaborated with us during the conduct of WAEC Examinations for School Candidates in 2024.

"School authorities started accessing their candidates' results as of last night from their dedicated pages on the WAEC Online School Registration Portal while candidates can start accessing their results individually by using their Identification Numbers along with their Result Checker Serial Numbers and Pins indicated at the bottom of the Admission Notices beginning Wednesday, September 18, 2024," WASSCE said.

It added: "As these results are provisional, the Secretariat wishes to inform and assure the public that once queries are identified and resolved, the results will be updated accordingly."